Teams named for AFL bushfire relief game

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Richmond's Tom Lynch and Jack Riewoldt will be on opposing teams for the AFL bushfire relief match. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Teams named for AFL bushfire relief game

By Oliver Caffrey

February 18, 2020

2020-02-18 13:16:42

Six players from each of last year’s grand finalists Richmond and GWS have been picked to play in the AFL’s bushfire relief match next week.

Nine of the top-10 from last year’s Brownlow Medal count, including winner Nat Fyfe, will take to the field in the clash between Victoria and the All Stars at Marvel Stadium on February 28.

After playing off for the premiership in 2019, the Tigers and the Giants have dominated Tuesday’s selections for the State of Origin-style match.

Two-time Norm Smith medallist Dustin Martin had already confirmed his inclusion and will be joined in the Big V line-up by Tigers teammates Trent Cotchin, Bachar Houli and Tom Lynch while Shane Edwards and Jack Riewoldt will play for the All Stars.

GWS captain Stephen Coniglio will play for the All Stars and face off against his Giants teammates Jeremy Cameron, Nick Haynes, Lachie Whitfield, Josh Kelly and Toby Greene, who will all represent Victoria.

Last year’s big improvers Brisbane will have five players involved in Harris Andrews, Charlie Cameron, Lachie Neale, captain Dayne Zorko and veteran ruckman Stefan Martin.

Carlton, Essendon, Gold Coast and Melbourne will have just one player each in the match.

Victoria will be coached by two-time Richmond premiership mentor Damien Hardwick, with Sydney’s John Longmire to lead the All Stars.

It will be the first AFL representative game since 2008 when Victoria played a Dream Team in Hall of Fame tribute match.

Victoria: Rory Sloane, Stefan Martin, Darcy Moore, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom, Adam Saad, Mark Blicavs, Patrick Dangerfield, Jeremy Cameron, Toby Greene, Nick Haynes, Josh Kelly, Lachie Whitfield, James Sicily, Ben Cunnington, Todd Goldstein, Shaun Higgins, Robbie Gray, Trent Cotchin, Bachar Houli, Tom Lynch, Dustin Martin, Jade Gresham, Jake Lloyd, Tom Papley, Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae.

All Stars: Rory Laird, Brodie Smith, Taylor Walker, Harris Andrews, Charlie Cameron, Lachie Neale, Dayne Zorko, Patrick Cripps, Brodie Grundy, Jeremy Howe, Nat Fyfe, Michael Walters, Tom Hawkins, Zach Tuohy, Lachie Weller, Stephen Coniglio, Luke Breust, Issac Smith, Neville Jetta, Scott Lycett, Shane Edwards, Jack Riewoldt, Bradley Hill, Callum Mills, Brad Sheppard, Elliot Yeo, Jason Johannisen.

Latest sport

cricket

Aussie Healy fails again in T20 trial game

Alyssa Healy has failed with the bat again but Australia still defeated South Africa in their final practice match before the Women's Twenty20 World Cup.

rugby league

Dragons' McInnes out for up to 12 weeks

St George Illawarra captain Cameron McInnes could miss up to 12 weeks after suffering a knee injury during the NRL nines.

Australian rules football

Teams named for AFL bushfire relief game

Richmond and GWS have each had six players selected for next week's AFL bushfire relief match between Victoria and the All Stars.

rugby league

Mitchell hopes to change the game at No.1

Latrell Mitchell hopes to emulate Greg Inglis and "change the game" at fullback at South Sydney this NRL season, after fearing complacency at the Roosters.

rugby league

Izaia Perese stood down by Broncos

Brisbane Broncos have stood down promising talent Izaia Perese after he was charged with drug offences.

news

inquiry

Disability abuse 'should shock Aussies'

The disability royal commission is investigating problems faced by people with cognitive disability trying to access treatment in the health system.

sport

cricket

Aussie Healy fails again in T20 trial game

Alyssa Healy has failed with the bat again but Australia still defeated South Africa in their final practice match before the Women's Twenty20 World Cup.

world

health

Coronavirus infections slow in China

The World Health Organisation says new figures suggest the number of coronavirus infections appear to be declining in China.