Teams named for AFL bushfire relief game

Six players from each of last year’s grand finalists Richmond and GWS have been picked to play in the AFL’s bushfire relief match next week.

Nine of the top-10 from last year’s Brownlow Medal count, including winner Nat Fyfe, will take to the field in the clash between Victoria and the All Stars at Marvel Stadium on February 28.

After playing off for the premiership in 2019, the Tigers and the Giants have dominated Tuesday’s selections for the State of Origin-style match.

Two-time Norm Smith medallist Dustin Martin had already confirmed his inclusion and will be joined in the Big V line-up by Tigers teammates Trent Cotchin, Bachar Houli and Tom Lynch while Shane Edwards and Jack Riewoldt will play for the All Stars.

GWS captain Stephen Coniglio will play for the All Stars and face off against his Giants teammates Jeremy Cameron, Nick Haynes, Lachie Whitfield, Josh Kelly and Toby Greene, who will all represent Victoria.

Last year’s big improvers Brisbane will have five players involved in Harris Andrews, Charlie Cameron, Lachie Neale, captain Dayne Zorko and veteran ruckman Stefan Martin.

Carlton, Essendon, Gold Coast and Melbourne will have just one player each in the match.

Victoria will be coached by two-time Richmond premiership mentor Damien Hardwick, with Sydney’s John Longmire to lead the All Stars.

It will be the first AFL representative game since 2008 when Victoria played a Dream Team in Hall of Fame tribute match.

Victoria: Rory Sloane, Stefan Martin, Darcy Moore, Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom, Adam Saad, Mark Blicavs, Patrick Dangerfield, Jeremy Cameron, Toby Greene, Nick Haynes, Josh Kelly, Lachie Whitfield, James Sicily, Ben Cunnington, Todd Goldstein, Shaun Higgins, Robbie Gray, Trent Cotchin, Bachar Houli, Tom Lynch, Dustin Martin, Jade Gresham, Jake Lloyd, Tom Papley, Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae.

All Stars: Rory Laird, Brodie Smith, Taylor Walker, Harris Andrews, Charlie Cameron, Lachie Neale, Dayne Zorko, Patrick Cripps, Brodie Grundy, Jeremy Howe, Nat Fyfe, Michael Walters, Tom Hawkins, Zach Tuohy, Lachie Weller, Stephen Coniglio, Luke Breust, Issac Smith, Neville Jetta, Scott Lycett, Shane Edwards, Jack Riewoldt, Bradley Hill, Callum Mills, Brad Sheppard, Elliot Yeo, Jason Johannisen.