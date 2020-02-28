Tears as govt settles defence foam cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Residents near Williamtown RAAF base in NSW are among those to win a case over contaminated land. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Tears as govt settles defence foam cases

By Dominica Sanda and Cheryl Goodenough

February 28, 2020

2020-02-28 18:02:21

Thousands of people in regional Northern Territory, Queensland and NSW living on contaminated Defence land have shed tears of relief as the federal government finally settled after years in limbo.

About 400 residents in Williamtown, north of Newcastle, launched a class action against the Department of Defence in 2016 after PFAS chemicals (Per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) contaminated soil and water in the area.

About 500 residents in Oakey, Queensland, and thousands in Katherine, NT, launched their own claims soon afterwards.

PFAS was once used in firefighting foam at the defence bases in the three communities.

The federal government on Thursday said an in-principle agreement had been reached and a confidential settlement was being finalised for the three Federal Court class actions.

The announcement came just a month before the start of a Federal Court trial and the settlement will now need the approval of the court.

The settlement means the residents will be compensated for losses in the value of their properties as a result of the contamination.

Williamtown resident Lindsay Clout says it’s been a long battle.

“People are really feeling comfortable again today,” he told AAP on Thursday.

“There have been some tears of relief shed this morning by local residents.”

The Coalition Against PFAS president added while the settlement was welcome it didn’t change what the community had been through.

“We were continually told we were unimportant and what happened to us was the way it was going to be,” he said.

Joshua Aylward of Shine Lawyers, which represented the actions at Oakey and Katherine, said their clients’ reactions included shock and disbelief.

“Some of them never thought the Commonwealth would come good after such a long period of time, but they are excited that it actually is moving forward without … going to trial,” he told the media.

Mr Aylward said people had known for years chemicals were on their property, their land value was dropping, and their blood had highly elevated levels of the chemicals.

“These chemicals are not good and this adds a lot of stress to these families, especially in places like Katherine where it is still in the municipal town water,” he said.

Port Stephens NSW MP Kate Washington says the news has been met with relief and some shock.

“I’m hopeful it will mean the residents can start healing and that the heartbreak may end,” she told AAP on Thursday.

The government says it is committed to engaging with those affected by the contamination.

“Defence sees itself as part of the fabric of these communities,” Defence Minister Linda Reynolds and Defence Personnel Minister Darren Chester said in a joint statement late on Wednesday.

“Reaching a settlement is not the end of Defence’s engagement in these communities, however, it does represent an important milestone on what has been a difficult journey for many people over the past few years.”

They said the government was committed to finishing environmental investigations into PFAS contamination around defence facilities, and to ongoing monitoring and engagement with communities.

Latest sport

swimming

Olympic champ Sun Yang gets eight-year ban

Sun Yang has vowed to appeal after being handed an eight-year ban for a dope test violation that would rule him out of the Tokyo Games.

sport

Coronavirus impacts Aust cyclists, sports

Australian cyclists are among a group being tested for the coronavirus as soccer and rugby become the latest sports affected by the outbreak.

athletics, track and field

Patterson breaks Aust high jump record

Eleanor Patterson has put herself into Olympic contention by breaking the Australian women's high jump record with a leap of 1.99m in New Zealand.

cricket

New-look Aussies, same T20 World Cup focus

Australia will be looking to continue building momentum towards the T20 World Cup when a three-match one-day international series begins in South Africa.

Australian rules football

Higgins set for AFL return after brain ops

After two rounds of brain surgery, Richmond livewire Jack Higgins has been cleared to play against Collingwood on Sunday; his first game in seven months.

news

international relations

Ardern takes aim at Aust deportations

Jacinda Ardern has attacked Australia's policy of deporting non-citizens who have committed crimes while Scott Morrison has stood his ground over the policy.

sport

swimming

Olympic champ Sun Yang gets eight-year ban

Sun Yang has vowed to appeal after being handed an eight-year ban for a dope test violation that would rule him out of the Tokyo Games.

world

epidemic and plague

World prepares for coronavirus pandemic

WHO is warning nations across the world to prepare for COVID-19 as finance markets tumble and authorities scramble to contain the outbreak.