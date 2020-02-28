Teen killer wrote ‘IS’ with victim’s blood

A teenager who stabbed a service station attendant to death during a violent crime spree in southern NSW dipped his fingers in his victim’s blood and scrawled “IS” on the window.

Details of the crimes of the teenager and his accomplice, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been revealed in documents tendered as the pair face a sentence hearing in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday.

They were aged 16 and 15 respectively when they attacked 29-year-old Zeeshan Akbar inside a Queanbeyan Caltex in April 2017.

Both have pleaded guilty to murder and several other offences related to their rampage on the evening of April 6 and morning of April 7.

Mr Akbar died in a pool of blood after being stabbed three times by the offender identified as DM who was 16 years old at the time.

The Pakistani student let the pair inside the Bungendore Road service station using his swipe card about 11.46pm.

The agreed statement of facts revealed DM stabbed Mr Akbar in the back before putting his hand around his neck.

The other teen, known as DS, jumped the counter and attempted to remove a cash register while DM continued to stab Mr Akbar at the rear of the store.

“(DM) approached Akbar who was lying on the floor, (DM) dipped his finger in Akbar’s blood, walked to the glass window, and wrote the letter ‘I’ on it,” a statement of agreed facts said.

“He then returned to Akbar, once again dipped his finger in his blood, walked to the glass window, and wrote the letter ‘S’.”

The pair made off with the cash register and cigarettes.

Crown prosecutor Mark Hobart SC described the crime as “chilling” and “one of the worst I’ve ever seen”.

The murder was captured on CCTV and Justice Geoffrey Bellew refused to release the footage to the media because it was so disturbing.

Justice Bellew described Mr Akbar as someone who came to Australia and “made every post a winner”.

“He came to the country to make a better life,” Justice Bellew said.

Earlier in the night, DM told friends he had “joined ISIS” and showed them a picture on his phone of a man standing beside a severed human head.

When he was arrested, DM yelled out “Allah Akbar, Allah Akbar, I’m going to cut your heads off. There is only one God”.

In his cell at Queanbeyan Police Station he scrawled “IS” on the wall in tomato sauce.

DM had earlier smashed a beer bottle over the head of a 34-year-old man and has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Both teens were also charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal after attempting to rob a 41-year-old man in his apartment.

The morning after killing Mr Akbar, the pair hailed a passing motorist who DM stabbed in the chest before driving off in the car.

The man suffered a collapsed lung and Justice Bellew on Friday told the court he was lucky to be alive.

DM has pleaded guilty to intent to causing grievous bodily harm.

Both teens have also pleaded guilty to taking and driving a motor vehicle with an occupant inside.