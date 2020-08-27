Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Arts students are being urged to think of their ability to find a job upon completing a degree. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Education

Tehan tells arts students to mix and match

By Daniel McCulloch

August 27, 2020

2020-08-27 11:40:16

University arts students have been told to “mix and match” subjects as the federal education minister tries to double their fees.

Dan Tehan has introduced legislation to more than double the cost of humanities degrees while reducing the price of more “job-relevant” courses.

“The amendments in this bill demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring university graduates have the job-ready skills and experience to be competitive in a challenging labour market,” he told parliament on Wednesday.

Mr Tehan has bowed to demands from the Nationals to spare psychology and social work students from major price hikes.

But despite his concession, those students will still face increases of more than $1000 a year.

Under the government’s original plans, people studying psychology or social work would have paid up to $14,500 per year, in line with law and humanities students.

They will now pay up to $7950, which is still higher than the $6804 in existing fees.

Students in other courses will also need to pay more to cover the internal deal on social work and psychology.

The government wants to increase maximum fees by $250 for disciplines including teaching, nursing, allied health, engineering and agriculture, compared to its original plans.

Mr Tehan said he wanted humanities students to think about getting a job after graduating.

“Mix and match the units – take some of those units which will help you to be able to get a job at the end of your degree,” he told ABC radio.

Labor education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek said the government’s plan would make it harder and more expensive to go to university.

“Even with this latest change, Australians will still pay thousands of dollars more to study child protection or psychology,” she told AAP.

“I’m not going to give Scott Morrison a pat on the back for that.

“Students will pay more. Thousands of students will see their fees double. It’ll be harder to get into a degree.”

Mr Tehan also introduced legislation to protect domestic up-front fee paying students if their provider cancels a unit.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Cats without Selwood for Dogs AFL clash

Geelong captain Joel Selwood will miss Friday's clash against the Western Bulldogs with the Cats unwilling to risk his knee injury in the lead-up to finals.

rugby league

Robinson calls for support for NRL coaches

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson believes there needs to be more development at NRL clubs for coaches.

boxing

Tszyu makes own name in dominant Horn win

Tim Tszyu has stopped Jeff Horn after eight dominant rounds in their super welterweight fight in Townsville to remain undefeated.

cricket

Australia begin 2023 World Cup planning

Australia's planning for the 2023 World Cup will begin in England next month, and at the very same Manchester ground their campaign fell apart last year.

soccer

Sydney take the glory to reach A-League GF

Sydney FC's A-League title defence remains intact after a 2-0 win over Perth Glory set up a grand final showdown with Melbourne City.

news

health

Vic has 23 virus deaths, 113 new cases

Victoria has recorded 23 more coronavirus deaths, taking the state toll to 485 and the national figure to 572, with new case numbers dropping to 113.

sport

Australian rules football

Cats without Selwood for Dogs AFL clash

Geelong captain Joel Selwood will miss Friday's clash against the Western Bulldogs with the Cats unwilling to risk his knee injury in the lead-up to finals.

world

international court or tribunal

NZ mosque terrorist jailed for life

Brenton Tarrant has been sentenced to life in jail without the possibility of parole for murdering 51 people in the Christchurch mosques attack in March 2019.