Tehan tells arts students to mix and match

University arts students have been told to “mix and match” subjects as the federal education minister tries to double their fees.

Dan Tehan has introduced legislation to more than double the cost of humanities degrees while reducing the price of more “job-relevant” courses.

“The amendments in this bill demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring university graduates have the job-ready skills and experience to be competitive in a challenging labour market,” he told parliament on Wednesday.

Mr Tehan has bowed to demands from the Nationals to spare psychology and social work students from major price hikes.

But despite his concession, those students will still face increases of more than $1000 a year.

Under the government’s original plans, people studying psychology or social work would have paid up to $14,500 per year, in line with law and humanities students.

They will now pay up to $7950, which is still higher than the $6804 in existing fees.

Students in other courses will also need to pay more to cover the internal deal on social work and psychology.

The government wants to increase maximum fees by $250 for disciplines including teaching, nursing, allied health, engineering and agriculture, compared to its original plans.

Mr Tehan said he wanted humanities students to think about getting a job after graduating.

“Mix and match the units – take some of those units which will help you to be able to get a job at the end of your degree,” he told ABC radio.

Labor education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek said the government’s plan would make it harder and more expensive to go to university.

“Even with this latest change, Australians will still pay thousands of dollars more to study child protection or psychology,” she told AAP.

“I’m not going to give Scott Morrison a pat on the back for that.

“Students will pay more. Thousands of students will see their fees double. It’ll be harder to get into a degree.”

Mr Tehan also introduced legislation to protect domestic up-front fee paying students if their provider cancels a unit.