Telehealth changes worry sex health groups

Experts are concerned changes to telehealth will make it harder for Australians to access sexual and reproductive health services.

From next Monday patients will only be able to access teleheath services through Medicare if they are a regular patient of a GP or medical practice, or have been an active patient within the past year.

Marie Stopes Australia and the Australasian Society for HIV, Viral Hepatitis and Sexual Health Medicine have penned an open letter to Greg Hunt urging him not to do so for sexual and reproductive healthcare.

Marie Stopes managing director Jamal Hakim says telehealth has been crucial during the pandemic to help patients with sexual and reproductive health services, including medical abortion.

“These changes have unfairly and inappropriately impacted on medical professionals including GPs who provide these specialised services,” he said.

ASHM chief Alexis Apostolellis says there are many reasons Australians go to doctors other than their regular GPs for sexual health appointments.

“By making it harder to access sexual health services, these changes to telehealth will affect the people already most vulnerable to stigma in health settings,” he said.

“This includes people from LGBTIQ or culturally and linguistically diverse communities, people who use drugs or engage in sex work.”