Telehealth curb spawns ‘collateral damage’

People with disabilities and sexual health services say they will suffer under a tightening of telehealth measures.

The government will next week roll back telehealth measures introduced to help connect people with doctors remotely during coronavirus lockdowns.

Australians will then need to have seen their GP or been at that clinic in the last 12 months to access subsidised telehealth – up from six months before the pandemic.

There will be exemptions for people experiencing homelessness, babies under 12 months old or people still in coronavirus lockdowns.

People with Disability Australia spokeswoman El Gibbs said that only served to narrow access.

“For lots of people with disability the lockdown never ended, so people are still living in the same kind of restrictions they were in March,” she told AAP.

Ms Gibbs wants the government to allow people to access telehealth regardless of when they’d last seen a doctor.

Expanded access has helped people connect with other specialists, including mental health services.

Ms Gibbs said many people with disabilities were housebound and unable to maintain a regular relationship with doctors.

The Australian Medical Association has welcomed the reversion to pre-pandemic arrangements.

The association was deeply uncomfortable with large pharmacy chains setting up medical call centres during the pandemic.

“It was a convenient and entrepreneurial product versus quality and safety,” AMA president Tony Bartone told AAP.

Concerns about people being unable to access their usual GP at the height of the pandemic had passed, Dr Bartone said.

Cedric Manen from Family Planning Alliance Australia fears people with reproductive and sexual health concerns will be disavantaged under next week’s changes.

“It’s not a welcome announcement,” Mr Manen told AAP.

He said people with access to only one GP may not want to see them about STIs or abortions.

Many of the sector’s 100,000 clients are young people.

“We must be able to service the population in the best way possible,” Mr Manen said.

The country’s largest abortion provider, Marie Stopes Australia, saw a 25 per cent rise in the number of people accessing medical abortion through telehealth during the lockdown.

The organisation is worried women will be shut out because of cost barriers once telehealth is no longer subsidised.

“The pandemic has turned sexual health upside down,” managing director Jamal Hakim told AAP.

Rural Doctors Association Australia chief executive Peta Rutherford said there were swings and roundabouts in the rollback.

But she said it would help doctors in regional and remote Australia struggling to maintain clients who could be turning to clinics in major cities.