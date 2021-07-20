FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Former Australian television executive David Leckie has died, aged 70. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

arts, culture and entertainment

Television titan David Leckie dies aged 70

By Gina Rushton

July 20, 2021

2021-07-20 11:00:17

Legendary former Australian television executive David Leckie has died, aged 70, at his home in the NSW Southern Highlands.

His wife Skye and sons Harry and Ben made the announcement in a family statement on Tuesday. 

“With immense sadness we advise the passing of our adored and much loved husband and father, David Leckie,” they said.

“David passed away at Mulberry Farm, Robertson, after a long illness this morning. He was surrounded by his loving family.”

Leckie was CEO of Seven until 2010, then Seven West Media until 2012, before becoming an adviser and leaving the company in 2016.

Before Seven, he led the Nine Network from 1990 to 2001.

Nine CEO Mike Sneesby said Leckie had set a “culture of excellence” for the company. 

“David Leckie was a giant of television,” he said in a statement.

“He contributed enormously to the success we all shared with him here at Nine, his instincts and leadership heralded the golden era of Australian television.”

Tributes for the media personality flowed online.

Television presenter Sonia Kruger tweeted: “Big, bold, brash and brilliant … I had the pleasure and privilege of working with the legendary David Leckie and loved every minute.”

Columnist Peter FitzSimons described the “legendary” television executive as an “unreconstructed, unvarnished man”.

Latest news

politics

Confidence crumbles as outlook turns grim

The economic outlook has taken a turn for the worse in just a matter of weeks with the nation's two biggest cities now in lockdown with no reprieve in sight.

health

NSW records 78 new COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded 78 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases and at least 29 of those were circulating in the community for part or all of their infectious period.

virus diseases

Coronavirus variant sparks more lockdowns

The bulk of Australians will soon be living in lockdown with South Australia set to join Victoria and large parts of NSW under harsh restrictions.

virus diseases

Victoria to spend another week in lockdown

Victoria will spend at least another seven days in lockdown after recording nine new locally acquired cases of coronavirus.

arts, culture and entertainment

Television titan David Leckie dies aged 70

Former 'television giant' David Leckie, who ran both the Nine and Seven networks during the golden era of TV, has died at the age of 70.