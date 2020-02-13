Telstra H1 profit dips 7.6% on NBN toll

Telstra has reported a 7.6 per cent drop in first-half profit to $1.14 billion – in line with guidance and expectations – with the cost of the NBN rollout again weighing on the telco’s balance sheet.

Revenue for the six months to December 31 fell by 3.4 per cent to $12.2 billion as the company’s net profit slipped from $1.23 billion a year ago.

Telstra will, however, maintain its interim dividend at a fully franked 8.0 cents, inclusive of a special dividend of 3.0 cents.

It has also reaffirmed the upgraded FY20 guidance it announced in September, when it experienced a slower than expected drain of broadband customers to the government-owned NBN.

Chief executive Andy Penn on Thursday said the company was making strong progress on its T22 transformation strategy, with underlying fixed costs dropping by $422 million, or 12.1 per cent over the period.

Telstra said it had completed 6,900 of the 8,000 net job cuts flagged in June 2018, with 6,300 people having left the company over the past 18 months.

Total underlying fixed cost reductions have now hit about $1.6 billion since FY16.

“While (the results) reflect the headwinds we continue to face in the migration to the NBN, they also show we are starting to build positive underlying financial momentum,” he said in his address to investors.

Telstra’s in-year NBN headwinds were about $360 million, with the company estimating it has now shouldered 60 per cent of the total NBN impact.

It maintains the hit from the NBN rollout will peak in FY21.

Telstra has also copped a $50 million hit from the summer’s bushfire crisis, including $10 million in assistance packages, with technicians continuing to work across affected communities.

Mr Penn repeated his view that climate change would be the defining challenge of the decade.

“While it is popular to have an opinion on what others should be doing about climate, including government, what I am focused on is what we are doing as a company and personally as an individual,” he said.

Telstra’s retail customer services increased by 159,000 in the half, bringing the total to 18.5 million.

Mobile revenue increased by 0.3 per cent to $5.3 billion with growth in hardware partly offset by declines in postpaid handheld, prepaid handheld and mobile broadband.

Fixed revenue declined by 10.9 per cent to $2.4 billion, affected by NBN migration, competition and ongoing legacy decline.

Telstra shares slipped on Wednesday afternoon amid rumours a draft version of Mr Penn’s results address had been leaked.

The company announced to the ASX on Wednesday evening that might have been the case, with an administration error to blame.

Shares in the company were worth $3.82 before trade on Thursday, up 19 per cent from $3.21 a year ago.

