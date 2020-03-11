Telstra wins federal court payphone fight

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Telstra has won a court case against some local councils over advertising on it's payphones. Image by Stefan Postles/AAP PHOTOS

Technology

Telstra wins federal court payphone fight

By Georgie Moore

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 14:36:17

Telstra has won a court fight against major Australian councils over plans to install billboards on its payphones. 

But the telco still needs permission to use them for advertising anything other than the its standard phone services.

Telstra’s bid to install 1800 new phone booths with large digital billboards across the country was blocked by Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane city councils, who said it was a cash grab which would clutter already-crowded pavements.

The Federal Court on Tuesday sided with the telco giant, allowing it to install the phone booths but saying any third-party advertisements required council approval.

More than 30 of the upgraded payphone booths with features including wi-fi were installed in Melbourne’s CBD in 2018. However the City of Melbourne last year knocked back an application by advertising giant JCDecaux to run ads on 81 more.

Meanwhile, City of Sydney councillor Craig Chung dismissed the telco’s plans for some of its 16,000-odd payphones as a “cash grab”.

The Federal Court’s ruling means planning permits are required for advertising – other than that related to the supply of standard telephone services – on the booths.

Telstra said the decision allows it to go ahead with upgrading payphones so they remained “useful and relevant”.

“We welcome the clarity it provides at a national level for the payphone upgrade project, our first major redesign of the payphone since 1983,” a spokesman said.

The City of Melbourne said it was committed to defending the CBD’s footpaths from clutter.

“We believe the number and location of these booths are currently being decided on the basis of advertising exposure rather than customer need,” councillor Nicholas Reece said.

He added any applications for advertising on the billboards would be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Latest sport

rugby league

Broncos Bird grounded by knee injury

Jack Bird's shocking run of injury has continued, with the Brisbane star suffering a knee injury two days before the side's NRL season opener in Townsville.

Australian rules football

Lin Jong taking steps towards AFL return

Injured midfielder Lin Jong hopes to return to action during the first half of the AFL season but faces a fight for a spot in the Western Bulldogs' engine room.

rugby league

Sharks give Morris NRL release to Roosters

Cronulla have released Josh Morris to join brother Brett at the Sydney Roosters after round two of the NRL.

cricket

Aussies target perfect cricket home summer

Australia's one-day form on foreign soil is a concern but they can finish just their third unbeaten home summer of the modern era against New Zealand.

Australian rules football

Fresh AFL injury blow for Demons' Bennell

Unlucky midfielder Harley Bennell has suffered yet another calf strain as he attempts an AFL comeback with Melbourne.

news

crime, law and justice

Pell's High Court appeal bid opens

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell is making a High Court bid for freedom, after being jailed for sexually abusing two choirboys.

sport

rugby league

Broncos Bird grounded by knee injury

Jack Bird's shocking run of injury has continued, with the Brisbane star suffering a knee injury two days before the side's NRL season opener in Townsville.

world

crime, law and justice

Australian MH17 cops 'hacked' by Russians

An Australian police report was probably hacked by Russian spies for use in a disinformation campaign about the MH17 disaster in Ukraine, a court heard.