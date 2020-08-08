Discover Australian Associated Press

Fitness Australia says temperature checks help make gym members feel safe. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Temp check at gyms amid NSW virus risk

By Dominica Sanda

August 8, 2020

2020-08-08 12:15:47

Gyms across NSW are being urged to introduce temperature checks for members as community transmission of COVID-19 increases across the state

Fitness First is one of several gyms to start temperature checking its members upon entry across its NSW clubs.

General manager David Aitchison says the decision was made this week to go beyond current guidelines to ensure the health and safety of members. 

“We wanted to ensure members do train with confidence and feel safe about coming into our clubs,’ Mr Aitchison told AAP on Friday.

If members have an elevated temperature they would be asked to leave and seek medical attention, he said.

The measure is expected to be rolled out to Fitness First gyms across Australia soon and will apply to clubs in Victoria when they reopen after the state’s lockdown. 

Several Fitness First gyms in NSW were exposed to the virus after positive cases trained at its facilities, and Mr Aitchison said the requirement for members to “swipe in” at each facility helped NSW Health’s contact tracing efforts.

“We know exactly who is in our club … it’s really easy for us to supply information to NSW Health,” he said.

“That’s been a real positive for us and the industry.”

Fernwood Fitness and Virgin Active have also introduced temperature checks, with industry group Fitness Australia encouraging gyms to do everything they can to provide a safe exercise environment.

Fitness Australia chief executive officer Barrie Elvish said it was crucial to make gym members feel safe.

“This is just another step on top of social distancing, sanitisation and marshals in NSW making up a package to ensure people feel safe to train,” he told AAP on Friday.

“Gyms are doing everything they can to prove they are safe and there has been no transmission of the virus yet in gyms – touch wood.”

