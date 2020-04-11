Discover Australian Associated Press

Strict social distancing measures are being enforced at the Sydney Fish Market this Easter. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus fails to stop Syd Fish Market buying

By Dominica Sanda and Tiffanie Turnbull

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 15:00:36

Coronavirus fears have failed to stop hundreds of people flocking to the Sydney Fish Market to stock up on traditional Good Friday seafood.

Good Friday is typically one of the market’s busiest days of the year, with more than 40,000 people turning out to buy fresh produce.

Although this year’s customer turnout has proven significantly smaller, retailers at the fish market have had their hands full.

“We have had quite a steady flow and it was getting quite busy as we hit the middle of the day,” spokeswoman Stephanie Margrain told AAP on Friday.

“There were certainly quite long queues for each of the retail tenancies.”

The market has worked with NSW Health and NSW Police to implement strict social distancing measures amid the pandemic.

There is a 400-person limit on the site at any given time while all customers have had their temperature checked on arrival and been given hand sanitiser.

The market’s usually-packed car park has been turned into a waiting line and staff are ushering customers into individual stores.

Customers have also been urged to follow social distancing markers and make their trip to the market as quick as possible.

As at 2pm, no one had been turned away from the market for being unwell.

“It’s been very different to what we’re used to at the fish market – at Easter in particular,” Ms Margrain said.

“We’ve spent a lot of time preparing for today and, given it’s not a situation we’ve ever had to deal with before, we were obviously quite nervous about how it would play out.

“It’s quite a relief to be honest.”

Yet while many things have changed, retailers say the best-selling Good Friday fish remains the same.

“White fish is still the strong favourite for Good Friday,” Ms Margrain said.

“But people still like to be able to have their luxuries, even while they’re in isolation, so they are still splashing out and having their prawns and oysters as well.”

Ms Margrain urged Sydneysiders to continue to support the small retailers at the market during the pandemic, but those who live out of Sydney should instead visit their local fishmonger.

The market will be open every day of the long weekend from 7am to 5pm.

