‘Temporary’ Australians stranded overseas

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Temporary visa holders stranded overseas are pleading with Australia to allow them to return. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

‘Temporary’ Australians stranded overseas

By Ulises Izquierdo

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 18:28:18

Vedante Prashar went on a holiday to India on March 6 and planned to return to his Melbourne home within three weeks.

But his plan was crushed when the country closed its borders.

More than two months later, he’s one of the hundreds of temporary visa holders who have been unable to return despite having their work, home and partners in Australia.

He’s still paying close to $2000 a month rent from India and has applied four times for the exemption offered by Home Affairs to some visa holders who wish to enter Australia.

Despite providing letters from his employer and proof of residence in Australia, all his applications have been rejected – some within two hours of its submission – claiming his circumstances don’t meet the criteria for travel until restrictions are lifted.

The main reason listed to be granted a travel exemption is being a spouse, partner or guardian of an Australian citizen.

Additional exemptions are also considered for people with critical skills, diplomats accredited to Australia or foreign nationals travelling at the invitation of the federal government.

“Nobody could have predicted that it was going to be this bad (on March 6),” he told AAP.

Mr Prashar said he changed his return flight to Australia through Kuala Lumpur from March 25 to March 17, but had that flight cancelled as Malaysia closed its borders.

He then managed to book another flight to Melbourne on March 20. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the closure of borders on March 19, leaving him stranded.

About 900 people in the same situation have joined a Facebook group that started a petition calling for visa holders to be allowed to return to their homes, families and jobs in Australia.

This petition was signed by 11,700 people and tabled by Greens senator Nick McKim on May 14.

Senator McKim said on Tuesday he had written to Immigration Minister Alan Tudge asking him to allow these visa holders to return to Australia.

Married couple Ankur Kapoor and Prachi Aggarwal share the same uncertainty about whether they’ll be able to return to Australia.

They moved to Melbourne in July 2019 under a four-year skilled visa that runs until 2023 and took unpaid leave to visit their family in India for two weeks on March 6.

They remain stuck overseas while paying rent and utilities, with their applications for an exemption to return home also being rejected.

“I don’t know why temporary residents are not addressed in their roadmap, whether they’ll be able to return or not,” Ms Aggarwal and Mr Kapoor said.

“We do have a home in Australia, we do have a job in Australia. Is this not compassionate enough to return to our homes?”

According to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, about 1600 temporary visa holders entered Australia during the month of April.

The Australian Border Force has allegedly rejected 253 visa applications for travel exemptions, SBS reported.

The ABF and the department of home affairs have been contacted for comment.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Eagles want more AFL quarantine details

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the club is yet to determine who will travel to the Gold Coast with players seeking further details from the AFL.

rugby league

No police charge for Souths' Cody Walker

South Sydney star Cody Walker has escaped charge from NSW Police for a street brawl in Casino last December.

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis' rugby league return

South Sydney have welcomed the decision of Greg Inglis to come out of retirement and sign for Super League club Warrington in 2021.

rugby league

Tim Mander's warning to NRL referees

Two-time grand final referee Tim Mander says NRL whistleblowers are treading on delicate ground challenging the league's decision to scrap the two-ref system.

rugby league

NRL to reconsider Warriors' loan players

The ARL Commission will discuss at a meeting next week whether exemptions can be made for the Warriors to have loan players added to their injury-hit NRL squad.

news

health

SA to lift COVID-19 restrictions early

South Australia is lifting some coronavirus restrictions on Friday with indoor dining at cafes and restaurants allowed, along with alcohol, for up to 10 people.

sport

Australian rules football

Eagles want more AFL quarantine details

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the club is yet to determine who will travel to the Gold Coast with players seeking further details from the AFL.

world

diplomacy

WHO members agree on COVID-19 strategy

Members of the World Health Organization have agree on a coronavirus strategy, but US President Donald Trump is still threatening to leave the UN agency.