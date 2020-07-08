Temporary hospital set for tower residents

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A temporary hospital has been set up for residents of locked down Melbourne public housing towers. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Temporary hospital set for tower residents

By Ulises Izquierdo

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 15:33:09

A makeshift hospital set up for Melbourne residents detained in their public housing buildings will operate at least until the weekend.

The hospital opened on Tuesday in a Melbourne Showgrounds pavilion, less than three days after construction started.

Run by volunteer nurses, the hospital has capacity for about 30 patients and has so far rostered staff until Friday.

St John Ambulance Victoria received a call on Saturday after it was announced tower residents in North Melbourne and Flemington were put into hard lockdown.

“If they need care they’ll come here instead of presenting themselves to an emergency department in the area,” St John Ambulance operations manager Daniel Ciccosillo told AAP.

“It’s just another layer of protection to keep people who might have COVID or who do have COVID in those towers away from the other population in the hospital system.”

The lockdown of residents at the nearby towers was expected to end after five days, but some reports suggest it might extend to a fortnight.

Mr Ciccosillo said they were in contact with the health department and were able to respond to any needs beyond the original schedule.

The hospital operates from 9am to 9pm and has established three separate spaces for patients – a waiting area, one for those those needing attention and another for possible coronavirus cases.

A volunteer nurse at the hospital, Jarryd Redinger, said he wanted to help as much as he could after hearing about the situation at the towers.

He usually works at a hospital in the eastern suburbs, but will be at Flemington throughout the week.

“I wanted to assist to make sure they get the appropriate medical care,” he said.

“I hope we can also assist the wider community and prevent the health system becoming overwhelmed.”

All up, 69 positive cases have been detected at the public housing towers, including 13 new cases on Tuesday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch a 50/50 AFL prospect

Richmond forward Tom Lynch says he will train on Friday to try to overcome a broken finger and play against Sydney in their AFL game on the Gold Coast.

Australian rules football

AFL flag fancies Brisbane set for SCG test

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says five rounds isn't enough evidence to assess which teams are the AFL pacesetters as he plots Geelong's downfall in Sydney.

rugby league

Confusion over Fifita, Broncos re-sign Niu

Brisbane have confirmed they have re-signed NRL teen sensation Tesi Niu but there is uncertainty over the future of in-demand forward David Fifita.

Australian rules football

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they're uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

rugby union

Remote Rennie lays out Wallabies approach

Coach Dave Rennie sees youth and not overseas-based players as the way forward for the Wallabies as he continues to work remotely from New Zealand.

news

health

No checks on Melbourne flight to Sydney

Passengers on a Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Sydney disembarked without a COVID-19 health screening as NSW Health officials were busy with another flight.

sport

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch a 50/50 AFL prospect

Richmond forward Tom Lynch says he will train on Friday to try to overcome a broken finger and play against Sydney in their AFL game on the Gold Coast.

world

virus diseases

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.