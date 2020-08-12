Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID breach

A pub lunch attended by 10 Brisbane players last month is the latest biosecurity breach being investigated in an incident that could throw the NRL season and the embattled club into further chaos.

It’s understood Queensland police and the NRL are looking into the incident, in which 10 players enjoyed a pub steak on July 28, in breach of the league’s strict coronavirus protocols.

It follows a separate COVID 19 breach on Saturday by Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Jnr, and another that saw Brisbane great and current trainer Allan Langer among three staff stood down after attending a private function at the Caxton Hotel.

It is understood the group of 10 players lunched with the understanding they were not breaking protocols under what were relaxed Apollo rules at the time.

Rules allow players in Queensland teams when they haven’t played a Sydney team in the last 14 days to dine at cafes and restaurants, but not attend pubs.

However, restaurants within pubs are permissible, as long as they remain within that area and seated at a table within their own.

It comes as six Hull FC players as well as two coaches have tested positive for coronavirus in England, while their most recent opposition Salford are awaiting their test results.

Both clubs have cancelled training with the positive group in quarantine for 10 days, with the RFL to reschedule upcoming Super League and Challenge Cup fixtures.

The governing body is also analysing their game on Sunday to determine how many players from each team will also be required to self-isolate under the test-and-trace procedures.

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson says Super League cases show just how important the NRL guidelines are to keep the competition running, with Super League proceeding without any kind of “bubble”.

“The protocols are really harsh, really tough at times on the group of players and staff, they’re really restrictive but we have to adhere to them to keep playing,” Robinson said.

“Whilst you don’t always agree with them you have to stick to them.

“We need to finish this competition financially for players, staff and everybody who works in the office.

“We need to continue to play so the restrictive nature of the protocols for 50 people for the next 3 months, we have to do it.”