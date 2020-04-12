Discover Australian Associated Press

People are being urged to look forward to what they can do once the coronavirus restrictions end.

Tourism and Leisure

Ten fun things to do after the pandemic

By Emma Bowden, PA

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 17:21:30

Life currently remains on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, with holidays cancelled, friends separated and businesses and restaurants forced to close their doors.

Here are 10 fun things to consider trying when the lockdown ends:

1. Face your fears in a skydive

Although skydiving centres across the UK have shut in response to the pandemic, jumping from dizzying heights once the restrictions lift could be a good way to celebrate freedom whilst facing your fears.

Daredevils usually embark on a skydive or parachute jump to raise money for a good cause.

According to Skyline, the largest organisers of sponsored charity jumps in the UK, there are over 3,000 charities who will cover the costs of your skydive in return for raising funds.

2. Put on your trainers and run a marathon

Running a marathon is a bucket-list activity for both complete beginners and veteran runners.

Training can be daunting for novices, but running apps like Couch to 5k are designed for beginners and a great way to get up and moving during lockdown.

A daily jog will help to stay fit as well as preparing you to tackle those 26.2 miles.

3. Challenge yourself to a mountain hike

The UK is home to mountains and hill walks for every type of explorer, with its leafy green climbs and craggy treks.

The National Trust has a series of walking routes to make the most of landscapes across the UK, such as the Horseshoe Ridge hike in the heart of the Brecon Beacons National Park, or England’s highest mountain Scafell Pike.

But make sure to use a map and compass for navigation and check the weather conditions before you set off.

4. Take to the slopes and learn to ski

Indoor snow centres allow you to learn to ski or snowboard or can be a way of brushing up on your skills – even in the middle of summer.

“There are loads of benefits to learning to ski in the UK before you head to the mountains,” according to the Ski Club of Great Britain, the largest snowsports membership organisation in the UK.

It says indoor snow slopes and dry slopes have areas for beginners to learn basic techniques, while professional qualified instructors can help you get comfortable with the equipment.

5. Cycle a historic route

Cycling UK, which represents cyclists and promotes bicycle use, has a series of inspirational routes for those keen to commemorate the end of lockdown measures on two wheels.

The popular Bristol and Bath Railway Path in Somerset is a tranquil cycling journey between the two cities, while the 21-mile off-road route of the Cinder Track allows you to explore the North Yorkshire coast.

For bicycle beginners, Cycling UK has tips to feel more comfortable in the saddle, as well as information about community cycle clubs to become more accustomed to biking.

6. Dig out the tent and go camping

Music festivals this year may have been cancelled or postponed due to social distancing measures, but a camping trip could be a great way to reconnect with the outdoors after weeks of staying inside.

First-timers should plan for all types of weather and invest in a good quality sleeping bag and roll mat to ensure a pleasant night’s sleep.

7. Book a weekend away

Holiday plans have been left in tatters after airlines grounded flights and borders were closed worldwide in a bid to impede the spread of the virus.

While the UK currently advises against all but essential travel, writing a list of places you would like to visit once the measures ease might be a practical way of staying optimistic.

When the UK’s lockdown ends, booking a “staycation” is a great way of supporting local tourism forced to close in response to the pandemic.

8. Join a gym or exercise class

Psychologists have said that maintaining a healthy lifestyle as far as you can, including diet and exercise, is crucial to your physical and mental wellbeing during the lockdown.

But the disruption to everyday life caused by the measures could lead to unhealthier habits among some people.

If so, challenge yourself to take part in a new exercise class once gyms and leisure clubs have reopened.

9. Enjoy an outdoor dip

The Outdoor Swimming Society has a handy online guide which answers questions about how to swim safely and responsibly, as well as giving advice on how to recognise drowning and taking children into the water.

Not feeling brave enough for an open water swim? There are a number of outdoor swimming pools across the UK open to the public during all weather.

10. Go to the pub

And finally, following the unprecedented closures of pubs nationwide, make sure to mark the end of lockdown measures with a visit to your local.

