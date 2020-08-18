Discover Australian Associated Press

The Red Cross has seen a drastic increase in no-shows and cancellations for blood donation. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Ten thousand blood donors urgently needed

By Tiffanie Turnbull

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 16:18:45

A nationwide shortage of blood and plasma stocks could be only weeks away if more than 10,000 additional donors do not sign up to give blood.

Each week, 31,000 donations are needed to help Australians through trauma, major surgery, cancer treatment, pregnancy and a host of other situations.

But, over the past three months, Red Cross’ Lifeblood service has seen a drastic increase in no-shows and cancellations.

Looking ahead, the number of appointments in the next few weeks has also dropped.

“To meet the needs of Australian patients, we really need 10,383 additional people to donate over the next two weeks,” Lifeblood chief executive Shelly Park said.

She is concerned confusion about lockdown measures may be keeping people away.

“Donating blood and plasma is classed as essential care giving and we have worked with all state and territory governments to make sure donors can keep their appointments, even in lockdown.”

Ms Park says donation centres are COVID-safe, with strict social distancing, temperature checks and regular, thorough cleaning. 

People who want to become blood donors can visit the Lifeblood website or call 13 14 95 to set up an appointment.

Latest sport

rugby league

No return for Storm skipper against Eels

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith is still out with a shoulder injury but the Sydney Roosters will welcome back some NRL reinforcements to take on Wests Tigers.

rugby league

NRL issues fines to Broncos for pub visit

A pub lunch has turned costly for Brisbane with the NRL fining the club and 10 players a total of $140,000 for breaching biosecurity protocols.

cricket

Mental health key in COVID comeback: Finch

National captain Aaron Finch says Cricket Australia has a heightened focus on the mental health of players as they prepare to enter a UK biosecurity bubble.

Australian rules football

Shaw leaps to GWS coach's defence

Heath Shaw still believes Leon Cameron can lead Greater Western Sydney to this year's AFL premiership but admits there is plenty of work to do.

soccer

Euro base would help Matildas: Montemurro

Leading women's coach Joe Montemurro says the Matildas would benefit from having a base in Europe, with the majority of Australia's top players now based there.

news

epidemic and plague

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney's Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

world

terrorism

Victims to confront Tarrant at sentencing

At least 66 victims will give impact statements in next week's sentencing of the Christchurch mosques terrorist.