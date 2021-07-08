FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Olympic Games, saying playing in empty stadiums won't feel right. Image by AP PHOTO

Tennis star Kyrgios out of Olympics

By Steve Larkin

July 9, 2021

2021-07-09 08:56:31

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics, saying playing without spectators “doesn’t feel right”.

Kyrgios says an abdominal injury was also a factor in withdrawing from the Games starting on July 23

“It’s a decision I didn’t take lightly,” Kyrgios posted on Twitter on Friday.

Just hours before Kyrgios’ statement, Olympic organisers banned all crowds from the Games amid Tokyo’s ongoing state of emergency due to the coronavirus.

Kyrgios maintained it was his “dream” to compete at an Olympics.

“And I know I may never get that opportunity again,” he wrote.

“But I also know myself. The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn’t sit right with me. It never has.”

The 26-year-old said he was also seeking treatment for an abdominal injury which forced him to retire midway through a third-round match at Wimbledon five days ago. 

“I also wouldn’t want to take an opportunity away from a healthy Aussie athlete ready to represent the country,” he posted.

“I will also take all the time I need to get my body right.”

Australia’s tennis hierarchy will now meet to discuss a replacement for Kyrgios, after initially selecting 11 players including Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur.

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from Australia's tennis team for the Tokyo Olympics, saying playing in empty stadiums wouldn't feel right.

