Tenth Qld virus case a student from China

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young, has confirmed a 10th coronavirus case. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

disaster and accident

Tenth Qld virus case a student from China

By Nicholas McElroy and Darren Cartwright

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 12:26:03

A tenth Queensland coronavirus case has been confirmed by state health authorities. 

A 20-year-old male university student from China has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The man, who had travelled to Dubai for at least two weeks before entering Australia, is in a stable condition in isolation in the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

Queensland Health has confirmed he is a student.

He was living in the Brisbane suburb of Toowong with a male housemate, who is now being assessed for the disease.

A student accommodation business told AAP Chinese students are bypassing the China travel ban by spending two weeks in other countries before entering Australia.

Student One CEO Tim Weston said it was working with more than 150 students with who were still in China and had deferred bookings.

“We have not had any students arriving directly from China, however a couple of Chinese students have arrived having spent at least 14 days in other countries,” Mr Weston said.

“We anticipate a very small number may arrive having spent 14 or more days outside of China in another country, however, we anticipate that the vast majority will arrive once the ban is lifted.”

There are now 10 people in Queensland with the virus, including three people transferred last month from the Diamond Princess cruise ship which was docked in Japan.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said in a statement the latest case concerned a male patient who recently returned to Brisbane and they were working closely with relevant authorities to undertake “contact tracing”.

“The male lived with one other housemate in Toowong. We are in contact with the male’s housemate, who is undergoing assessment,” she said.

A 63-year-old woman is in isolation in a stable condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

The remaining eight patients have been cleared and discharged from hospital.

Latest news

communicable diseases

Australia weighs new virus travel bans

The government has flagged bold new measures to slow the spread of coronavirus after Australia recorded its first two cases of person-to-person transmission.

disaster and accident

Tenth Qld virus case a student from China

A tenth Queensland coronavirus case has been confirmed as a 20-year-old student from China who spent two weeks in Dubai before entering the country.

politics

Scandal surrounding 'sports rorts' deepens

The national audit office has revealed yet another version of the spreadsheet used in the so-called sports rorts saga was sent the day the election was called.

health

People on Dubai flight should isolate

NSW Health is urging passengers sitting near a coronavirus-infected woman aboard a Sydney-bound Qatar flight last week to isolate themselves from others.

virus diseases

Virus gate open in Australia: experts

Australian health officials have admitted the coronavirus gate is now open, and there's no way to prevent the arrival of new cases.

news

communicable diseases

Australia weighs new virus travel bans

The government has flagged bold new measures to slow the spread of coronavirus after Australia recorded its first two cases of person-to-person transmission.

sport

cricket

Perry ruled out for rest of T20 World Cup

Australian star Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury.

world

politics

Klobuchar, Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden

Democrats Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have ended their presidential campaigns and will endorse rival Joe Biden, the former vice president.