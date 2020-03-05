Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria has confirmed a man who arrived from Iran is the state's tenth coronavirus victim. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tenth coronavirus case in Victoria

By Marnie Banger

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 09:18:17

A tenth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Victoria.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says a man in his 30s became unwell on Sunday after returning to Victoria from Iran on February 26.

He went to an emergency department after speaking with a nurse on call, with his positive test result confirmed late on Tuesday.

He has been in self-isolation at home after being told by the nurse and hospital that he may have the condition and has since reported being almost symptom-free.

Ms Mikakos says the development reiterates that young people are able to recover from the condition at home in a relatively quick period of time.

Victoria is yet to have a case of local transmission of the virus.

The minister has also echoed Premier Daniel Andrews’ sentiment on Tuesday that people don’t need to stockpile goods amid fears over the virus.

“We want people to go about living their lives normally. There’s no harm in preparing should you become unwell at some stage… but there’s no need to have months worth of toilet paper and other consumables at home,” she told reporters.

