Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young, has confirmed a 10th coronavirus case. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

health

Qld virus student delayed seeking help

By Nicholas McElroy and Darren Cartwright

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 13:53:58

A Chinese student who is the tenth Queensland coronavirus case was ill for almost a week before he presented to a hospital. 

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles says the University of Queensland student arrived in Australia on February 23.

The 20-year-old fell ill about two days later but only went to hospital on Sunday. 

He had spent 14 days in Dubai to bypass Australia’s China travel ban. 

“The test returned positive last night,” Mr Miles said on Tuesday.

“Our understanding is he has not attended campus at all.

“He does, however, have a housemate who is currently being tested and we expect those results tonight.”

The housemate is in a stable condition in isolation at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital. 

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said in a statement the pair were living in the Brisbane suburb of Toowong.

Dr Young said authorities were also undertaking contact tracing, and were working closely with UQ.

“UQ is providing support to the student and we extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery,” the university said in a statement to AAP. 

Chinese students are bypassing the China travel ban by “self-quarantining” and spending two weeks in other countries before entering Australia.

Student One CEO Tim Weston said it was working with more than 150 students with who were still in China and had deferred bookings.

“We have not had any students arriving directly from China, however a couple of Chinese students have arrived having spent at least 14 days in other countries,” Mr Weston told AAP. 

“We anticipate a very small number may arrive having spent 14 or more days outside of China in another country, however, we anticipate that the vast majority will arrive once the ban is lifted.”

There are now 10 people in Queensland with the virus, including three people transferred last month from the Diamond Princess cruise ship which was docked in Japan.

A 63-year-old woman is in isolation in a stable condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

The remaining eight patients have been cleared and discharged from hospital.

