Terror burden weighing on Ardern

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Jacinda Ardern says the Christchurch attacks have changed New Zealand in many ways. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

terrorism

Terror burden weighing on Ardern

By Ben McKay

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 12:04:00

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she feels a weight on her shoulders to protect people of faith as new threats to the safety of mosque-going Kiwis emerge.

The nation will soon mourn the anniversary of last year’s March 15 terrorist attack, when 51 people were killed at two Christchurch mosques.

Ahead of the sombre occasion, Ms Ardern has spoken candidly of the personal load she feels.

“I feel a huge sense of responsibility,” she said.

“Because no one, no one ever wants to ever ever see that happen in New Zealand again.

“No one wants to see our community attacked like that again. I feel a huge burden of responsibility to that community.”

Ms Ardern says she believes it has changed New Zealand “in many ways”.

“Our goal has to be in the long term it changes us for the better,” she said.

Christchurch will host a major memorial service on March 15, which Ms Ardern will address.

Other New Zealand cities will mark the occasion in different ways.

Muslim leaders in Dunedin say they don’t want an event in their city, while Wellington will host a string of events.

The capital’s biggest mosque has brought forward their annual open day to allow the wider community the chance to show support.

All events will take place under tight security.

This week, evidence emerged of a fresh threat to the Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, the site of many deaths and injuries in last year’s attacks.

There were reports a man with a face mask took a selfie of himself outside the mosque, along with a threat to kill worshippers.

Canterbury district commander John Price said police were investigating the threat.

“No one has the right to cause harm or make threats to other individuals and groups. it’s just not the way we do things in New Zealand,” he told Radio NZ.

Last month, Police began a five-week trial of a support helicopter, timed to include the anniversary.

Mr Price said their risk assessment had not yet risen to a level that would require armed police officers outside mosques.

“We’re still operating at medium threat level which it’s been at since shortly after the 15th of March,” he said.

“We will be providing a lot of reassurance in the community, especially our Muslim community.

“We’ve got armed response teams out and about and we are constantly re-assessing that environment.”

The Police Association have used the occasion to plea with MPs to pass the second tranche of gun law reforms proposed by Ms Ardern in the wake of the shootings.

The measures – which come on top of the semi-automatic firearms ban last year – include a firearm registry, tightened regulations on dealerships and increased penalties for non-compliance.

Ms Ardern said she was devastated to learn of the new threat.

“That is hard for me to believe and for most New Zealanders they’ll feel exactly the same,” she said.

“This just demonstrates the work that needs to be done.

“Why is it that people could feel that they could make those kinds of threats against people because of the faith that they have?

“It’s not the country I know and the country that most of us know. It’s going to be the hardest piece of work we have to do as a community, not just as a government.”

Latest sport

cricket

Perry ruled out for rest of T20 World Cup

Australian star Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury.

Australian rules football

Taranto sidelined in GWS AFL injury blow

A shoulder injury will keep GWS midfielder Tim Taranto on the sidelines for the first half of the 2020 AFL season.

cricket

Carey eager to link up with Ponting in IPL

Australia's white-ball vice-captain Alex Carey is excited for his first taste of Indian Premier League action when he links up with the Delhi Capitals.

cricket

Perry hurt as Aust reach T20 World Cup SF

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her right hamstring as Australia reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-run win against New Zealand.

cricket

Smith 'chilled' as captaincy ban nears end

Steve Smith will be free to captain Australia again at the end of March but a return to national leadership remains a long way off his radar.

news

communicable diseases

Australia weighs new virus travel bans

The government has flagged bold new measures to slow the spread of coronavirus after Australia recorded its first two cases of person-to-person transmission.

sport

cricket

Perry ruled out for rest of T20 World Cup

Australian star Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury.

world

politics

Klobuchar, Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden

Democrats Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have ended their presidential campaigns and will endorse rival Joe Biden, the former vice president.