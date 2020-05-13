Discover Australian Associated Press

Tesla's Elon Musk is reopening his California car plant in defiance of local authority orders. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Tesla reopens against local rules: Musk

By AAP

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 07:33:03

Elon Musk says Tesla is reopening its electric car plant in California against local county rules, potentially setting up a clash.

“Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,” Musk said on Twitter.

The company has summoned employees back to work at the Freemont plant.

In another tweet, Musk said car companies elsewhere in the country had been approved to resume operations, but Alameda County regulations were holding back Tesla.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that Tesla and other manufacturers may be able to reopen their plants as early as next week in the state.

Over the weekend, Musk threatened to move the company to Texas or Nevada.

Certain parts of the state have already allowed some factories to reopen. Around the country, several car companies are getting back to work this month.

Newsom indicated the issue in Freemont was a local dispute between different authorities which would be resolved.

Musk has both downplayed the severity of the virus this year and then called lockdown measures “fascist.” He has tweeted support for reopening the country.

