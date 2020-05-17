Discover Australian Associated Press

Testing found two Perth women contracted COVID-19 six weeks ago, Health Minister Roger Cook says. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Tests reveal two historical WA virus cases

By AAP

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 16:13:44

Western Australia has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight, but two historical infections have been discovered through blood tests.

Health Minister Roger Cook said the tests showed antibodies in two Perth women, which indicated they had contracted the disease about six weeks ago.

The two cases take the state’s tally to 556.

“These cases are no longer infectious and do not carry any ongoing risk to the public,” he told reporters on Saturday.

“One of the cases is related to a cruise ship, so potentially (they) had already finished with the disease by the time they left the cruise ship, and one is a casual contact of a confirmed case.”

Mr Cook said that woman had only spent about 10 minutes in the person’s company.

He described the historical cases as interesting.

The state has only six active cases, including one in regional WA.

One person has been admitted to hospital, but they are not in intensive care.

Mr Cook said there was still no evidence of sustained community transmission, but warned coronavirus was a “really tricky bug”.

“Some people will have COVID-19 and not even be symptomatic and that’s why it’s important that we do our asymptomatic testing … (but) we can’t test everyone,” he said.

“We’re not out of the woods and we won’t be until a vaccine has been developed.”

From Monday, WA will ramp up elective surgery to at least 50 per cent.

Mr Cook said categories one and two would remain the priority, but category three would also resume, with priority given to those who had waited the longest.

