Tourists ride elephants in Ayutthaya, Thailand, as more coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Thai curfew lifts, restaurant drinks back

By AAP

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 15:19:29

Thailand’s government has lifted a nightly curfew and allowed alcohol to be served in restaurants again, as most restrictions to curb the coronavirus are eased.

Bars and pubs are not yet allowed to open and the country’s borders are still closed to foreign arrivals.

Incoming international flights have been banned until June 30 but domestic flights are allowed to service passengers at full capacity starting on Monday.

Thai media outlet Thai PBS reported that Bangkok’s Chinatown area was lively on Sunday night, the first night without a curfew since it was imposed on March 26.

Spas, day care centres, amusement parks, and live sporting events but without spectators are also allowed again starting on Monday.

Thailand has not reported any domestic transmissions of the virus for 20 days as of Sunday.

The government has advised people to use its location-tracking application in case of potential new cases.

