Foreigners have been barred from visiting the Wat Pho Temple in Thailand because of COVID-19 fears. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Thai temple bars foreigners on virus fears

By Busaba Sivasimboon

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 04:35:02

One of Thailand’s major tourist attractions is barring entry to foreigners, professing fear that they could spread the coronavirus.

Signs seen on Thursday morning at the main gate of Wat Pho, the Buddhist temple adjacent to the Grand Palace in Bangkok, said in English: “Open for Thai only,” “ONLY THAI PEOPLE,” and “NOW NOT OPEN FOR FOREIGNERS”.

The temple is one of the country’s grandest, with murals and gold trim covering many surfaces, but is best known for housing the 46-metre-long Reclining Buddha, which is covered in gold leaf.

One of Wat Pho’s administrative staff explained by phone that the temple committee decided to exclude foreigners because of concerns about COVID-19.

“The outbreak is still rampant in many countries, so we have to stay vigilant as advised by the government,” said Wit Artchinda.

However, there is no known government order to ban foreigners from the temple.

Thai visitors are allowed entry to the temple, more formally known as Wat Phra Chetuphon, which only reopened last week after being closed for two months during Thailand’s coronavirus lockdown.

For now the ban has little practical effect beyond excluding expatriates who live in the country, as Thailand has been closed to foreign tourists for two months.

Incoming international passenger flights are banned until at least the end of the month.

Thailand’s toll of COVID-19 cases has been relatively light, and most recent cases have been Thais who have returned from abroad on special flights.

No new cases were reported on Thursday, keeping the total number of cases at 3125, with 58 deaths.

