Thailand denies coconut monkeys abused

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Thailand says coconut-picking monkeys are mostly a tourist attraction and are not harmed. Image by EPA PHOTO

Environment

Thailand denies coconut monkeys abused

By AAP

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 18:16:50

Thailand’s coconut-picking monkeys, long a popular tourist attraction, have become a sensitive trade issue as British activists claim the animals are abused and push for a boycott of the nation’s coconut products.

Thailand has rejected British animal activists’ claims its popular coconut-picking monkeys are treated cruelly.

Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has rejected the allegations made by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and declared coconut harvesting by monkeys is not a major part of the industry. He says the animals are mostly a tourist attraction and are not harmed.

Jurin said on Monday that PETA’s campaign was affecting sales in Britain as well as other European countries.

Thailand exported 12.3 billion baht ($A569 million) of coconut milk in 2019, including 2.2 billion baht to the European Union and Britain, according to the government.

PETA says an undercover investigation of eight Thai farms found monkeys are forced to gather as many as 1000 coconuts a day and treated cruelly.

It says its campaign has led several major retail outlets to remove products from companies alleged to use Thai coconuts harvested by monkeys.

The PETA campaign has drawn extra attention after it was publicly applauded by Carrie Symonds, the fiancee of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

PETA senior vice-president Jason Baker rejects the Thai commerce minister’s denial of monkey abuse in the industry.

“The government can lead the industry to operate humanely, with an animal-free method that the rest of the region has already adopted, or it can be responsible for the industry’s downfall, because the writing is on the wall,” he said in an statement.

Jurin says his ministry will hold a meeting on Wednesday with coconut industry representatives and he will invite foreign diplomats to see how harvesting is carried out.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Brisbane's Zorko returns to AFL action

Brisbane have named captain Dayne Zorko to return from injury in the Lions' AFL game against Geelong at the SCG.

rugby league

NRL look at tougher vilification penalties

The NRL is considering how to deal with future anti-vilification breaches and referee abuse while awaiting a response from Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch a 50/50 AFL prospect

Richmond forward Tom Lynch says he will train on Friday to try to overcome a broken finger and play against Sydney in their AFL game on the Gold Coast.

Australian rules football

AFL flag fancies Brisbane set for SCG test

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says five rounds isn't enough evidence to assess which teams are the AFL pacesetters as he plots Geelong's downfall in Sydney.

rugby league

Confusion over Fifita, Broncos re-sign Niu

Brisbane have confirmed they have re-signed NRL teen sensation Tesi Niu but there is uncertainty over the future of in-demand forward David Fifita.

news

inquiry

Many homes with little fire protection

Most homes in bushfire-prone areas have not been built to planning and construction regulations, as they were built before the regulations came into force.

sport

Australian rules football

Brisbane's Zorko returns to AFL action

Brisbane have named captain Dayne Zorko to return from injury in the Lions' AFL game against Geelong at the SCG.

world

virus diseases

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.