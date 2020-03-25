Thailand issues virus state of emergency

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says a one-month state of emergency starts on Thursday. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Thailand issues virus state of emergency

By AAP

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 19:05:46

Thailand’s government has agreed to declare an emergency to take stricter measures to control the coronavirus outbreak that has infected hundreds of people in the Southeast Asian country.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said his cabinet agreed to put a one-month state of emergency into effect on Thursday.

The move will give the government enforcement powers not normally available to it. They include implementing curfews, censoring the media, dispersing gatherings and allowing deployment of military forces for enforcement.

Prayuth in a brief televised address urged the public to remain calm and warned people against the improper use of social media and hoarding, saying there would now be stricter enforcement against violators.

Thailand also Tuesday confirmed 106 new cases of infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total to 827.

Four of the new cases were medical staff. Three deaths were reported, bringing the country’s total to four.

Prayuth’s government had been criticised for failing to take strong action to fight the coronavirus even as the daily increases in cases jumped from single digits in February into the hundreds in the past week.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL players to discover pay cuts by Friday

The NRL and the players union have begun discussions on how much of an impact the season's suspension will have on salaries, with an outcome expected by Friday.

Australian rules football

Players losing PR battle: Nick Riewoldt

St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt says the AFL players need to make it clear they're willing to take whatever hit the game needs them to take.

Summer Olympics

Aussies promised Olympic spots are safe

Australian athletes already selected for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics won't need to re-qualify when the event is finally staged.

sport

Olympics paused as NRL, AFL remain in flux

The Australian Olympic Committee has offered some comfort to athletes after the Tokyo Games were postponed, but NRL and AFL continue to search for answers.

rugby league

Richest NRL club in 'fight for survival'

Brisbane CEO Paul White says the club is in a fight for survival during the NRL season postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

news

government

Lengthy delays expected at Qld-NSW border

Residents living in the NSW Tweed and New England areas will face a Queensland border policed in an RBT-style as the state controls who enters from midnight.

sport

rugby league

NRL players to discover pay cuts by Friday

The NRL and the players union have begun discussions on how much of an impact the season's suspension will have on salaries, with an outcome expected by Friday.

world

economy, business and finance

India locked down as US has virus aid deal

India is in lockdown, the US has reached a $US2 trillion stimulus package and the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed as the coronavirus crisis continues.