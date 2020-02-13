Discover Australian Associated Press

Thailand won't allow the Westerdam ship to dock despite no coronavirus cases known to be on board. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Thailand nixes cruise with no virus cases

By Juarawee Kittisilpa and James Pearson

February 13, 2020

2020-02-13 02:18:52

Thailand has barred passengers from Holland America’s cruise ship MS Westerdam from disembarking, its health minister says, the latest country to turn it away amid fears of the coronavirus despite no confirmed infections on board.

The Netherlands-flagged ship was sailing west 96km off the southern coast of Vietnam on Tuesday morning, according to data from the Marine Traffic ship tracking website.

Holland America, owned by Miami-based Carnival Corp, had said on Monday that passengers would disembark in Bangkok on February 13 and that there was no reason to believe anybody on board had the virus.

“I have issued orders. Permission to dock refused,” Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a Facebook post.

Thai Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate said in a separate Facebook post that, while the ship would not be allowed to dock, Thailand “will gladly help providing fuel, medicine, and food” to the ship.

The coronavirus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last month has caused chaos in Asia and beyond with many flights suspended, businesses disrupted and entry restrictions imposed by governments trying to ward off the spread.

Another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess with 3,700 passengers and crew onboard, is quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama, with 135 cases of coronavirus detected on the Carnival Corp-owned vessel, including 11 diagnosed Australians.

The Westerdam had already been turned away from several ports including in Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines amid fears of the virus.

Holland America says no one on board has the virus.

Media reports say it carries 1455 passengers and 802 crew; its original destination was Yokohama, Japan, which refused it permission to dock.

“The ship is not in quarantine and we have no reason to believe there are any cases of coronavirus on board despite media reports,” the company said.

It had earlier said the Westerdam was sailing towards Bangkok and it is not immediately clear whether the ship would change course.

Holland America said it was aware of reports that Thailand planned to refuse permission for the Westerdam to dock there and was “actively working” on the matter.

“We know this is confusing for our guests and their families and we greatly appreciate their patience,” the company said in a statement.

