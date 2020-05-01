Discover Australian Associated Press

More markets will be reopened in Thailand from Sunday as coronavirus restrictions ease. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Thailand to reopen some businesses

By AAP

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 17:00:41

Thailand will start reopening on Sunday some businesses, such as outdoor markets, barber shops and pet groomers, after the numbers of new coronavirus infections dropped into single digits this week.

The Southeast Asian nation reported seven new infections but no deaths on Thursday, taking its tally since the outbreak began in January to 2,954 cases, with the death toll staying at 54.

Even after Sunday’s reopening, a night curfew and ban on sales of alcohol will stay until the end of May unless otherwise specified, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin of the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Among the six categories set to reopen are small retailers, street food stalls and restaurants outside shopping malls, and parks and outdoor sports facilities, he told a news conference.

But department stores, movie theatres, gyms, spas and most indoor sports venues will stay closed.

Thailand this week extended an emergency decree until the end of May, effectively prolonging some measures already in place, including a ban on incoming international passenger flights and the alcohol ban ordered on April 10.

