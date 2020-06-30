The Big Issue mag returns to the streets

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Big Issue is being sold on the streets once again. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

The Big Issue mag returns to the streets

By Carly Waters

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 14:27:56

After months of uncertainty about the future of their roles, vendors of The Big Issue are back on the streets, selling the magazine.

On Monday vendors returned to locations in Australia’s cities and suburbs with coronavirus-safe measures in place.

Having undergone COVID-19 safety training, sellers will be equipped with digital payment devices, magazine display boxes, hand sanitiser and social distancing signage.

The Big Issue chief executive officer Steven Persson said it was a significant moment for the magazine.

“There was just absolute glee and excitement this morning,” Mr Persson told AAP.

The Big Issue suspended street selling and moved online in March when strict coronavirus lockdown measures were put in place.

The magazine has been supporting those experiencing homelessness and disadvantage for 24 years and a big part of that is giving them jobs as vendors.

Mr Persson said vendors have been concerned about the publication’s survival and the welfare of their colleagues, so going back to work was a huge relief after a difficult few months.

“The Big Issue provides an income for those people but it also provides them with an identity, and that identity is being part of a successful business that they can proudly talk about, so there is an overwhelming sense of relief and excitement,” he said.

The return of the physical magazine will be a bumper ‘welcome back’ addition and available at the usual price of $9.

Mr Persson said the support for vendors from the wider community had been instrumental in them returning to work.

“When I was walking the streets there were people who were chatting to our vendors at a safe distance, only taking a couple of minutes and buying the magazine, but also saying, ‘hey, how are you doing, are you OK?'” he said. 

“It’s a real collective care. There are people within our community that really do look out and care for others, and in particular, our vendors.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Broncos players receive death threats

Brisbane captain Alex Glenn has slammed cyber bullies, revealing teammates have received death threats after the Broncos' fifth NRL loss in a row.

Australian rules football

SA govt move to force another AFL revamp

South Australia's government has followed Queensland in adopting fresh coronavirus protocols that will force the AFL into another fixture revamp.

rugby league

Bateman to exit Raiders at NRL season end

John Bateman has told Canberra he will leave the club at the end of this NRL season and is believed to be weighing up offers from Canterbury and Wigan.

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL players face hub dilemma

As Victorian AFL clubs prepare to hit the road for an extended period, Trent Cotchin has conceded some Tigers players could choose not to enter interstate hubs.

Australian rules football

Vic clubs face extended AFL road trips

AFL clubs face longer road trips across multiple states as the league attempts to re-work its fixture on the run amid changing government coronavirus protocols.

news

virus diseases

Vic premier orders COVID-19 local lockdown

Coronavirus hot spots in Melbourne's inner north and west suburbs will be put into lockdown and international flights will be diverted away from Victoria.

sport

rugby league

Broncos players receive death threats

Brisbane captain Alex Glenn has slammed cyber bullies, revealing teammates have received death threats after the Broncos' fifth NRL loss in a row.

world

media

Aust reporter describes DC police beating

A US congressional committee has heard harrowing testimony from Australian reporter Amelia Brace about police shooting her in the legs and backside.