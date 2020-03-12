The confusing advice that follows COVID-19

Inside Royal Prince Alfred Hospital’s dedicated coronavirus ward, rows of masked people sit two metres apart, silently waiting to be tested.

The doors are locked and the smell of bleach is intoxicating.

Ten days earlier I was on a flight from Canberra to Sydney, with someone who is now a confirmed case of COVID-19. Rows three – seven were in the high-risk zone, I had been sitting in row eight.

AAP’s editor Andrew Drummond called to let me know while I was sitting on a packed train heading to work on Monday. He had been notified by our booking agent Corporate Traveller who made the flight reservation.

We agreed the only thing I could do was go home to self-isolate and call the coronavirus hotline.

In NSW, Healthdirect Australia are currently fielding coronavirus concerns. After being put on hold for more than an hour I explained my situation to a woman who told me to find an emergency ward immediately for testing.

The closest was Royal Prince Alfred in Camperdown in inner Sydney, about a 20-minute walk.

But under no circumstances was I to “transport by foot”, preferably I could catch an Uber or get a lift with my housemate.

She was also prepared to send an ambulance to expedite testing. NSW Health will waive the costs of transferring people with suspected COVID-19 infection, even for those without Medicare or adequate insurance.

According to NSW Health, coronaviruses are spread by a person who is infected through close contact with another by coughing, sneezing or through contaminated hands, surfaces or objects.

Close contact is deemed face to face exposure for at least 15 minutes, or two hours in a closed space with someone who is infectious.

Inside RPA’s coronavirus ward, the advice was not what I received over the phone.

After explaining my situation, the nurse pointed to the people around us. I was welcome to wait but it would be hours because I wasn’t displaying any symptoms.

Those at higher-risk were pushed to the front of the queue.

“It’s more likely you will contract the virus in here, if you don’t already have it, than if you leave now,” she told me.

Work had requested I seek clearance before returning, so standing outside RPA’s emergency ward I called around local GPs to find an available doctor.

They all said they didn’t have the facilities to deal with testing and all cases were to present to emergency.

Without clearance I’ve had to stay in self-isolation for the remaining four days of the mandatory 14-day period, working from home.

It’s unclear what myself or my housemates are meant to do in this situation, so we’ve sprayed copious amounts of Glen20 around our home.

I did venture out for 10 minutes of fresh air and was the only one on the streets wearing a mask.