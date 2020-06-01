The great reopening starts across country

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Coronavirus lockdown restrictions are being eased across the country. Image by Helen Orr/AAP PHOTOS

politics

The great reopening starts across country

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

June 1, 2020

2020-06-01 17:53:28

Australia’s leaders are considering more targeted stimulus as parts of the economy that were shut down through the coronavirus pandemic begin to reopen.

People are now able to enjoy draught beers and sit-down meals across much of the nation, and beauty salons, tattoo parlours and gyms have begun reopening.

But numbers in these establishments are still limited to 20 in most areas.

The federal government is considering a plan for cash grants to build new homes or for major renovation projects.

The construction sector has warned it faces a cliff in the second half of the year as projects already underway finish up and people are cautious about starting new builds during the uncertain economic times.

Master Builders Australia says the jobs of 1.2 million people in the sector are under threat.

It’s called for $40,000 grants for new homes, a multi-billion fund to renovate homes to make them more resilient to natural disasters or accessible for older and disabled Australians, and funding to help rectify flammable cladding and asbestos on buildings.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government would announce support for the sector shortly.

“The tradies and all the others, the apprentices and others who work in that home building sector are a sector we know are going to feel a lot of pain unless we can keep a continuity in the business of house construction,” he told reporters.

The government is also considering further assistance for the ailing entertainment sector.

More than 7200 Australians have tested positive to coronavirus with more than 1.47 million tests conducted.

About 480 cases remain active across the country, while the death toll remains at 103.

Latest news

virus diseases

Virus restrictions eased across NSW

The state has experienced its first day of loosened COVID-19 restrictions as authorities remind the public to remain vigilant.

epidemic and plague

A return to pubs as NSW virus rules eased

NSW has recorded three new COVID-19 cases as pubs and restaurants can now welcome 50 patrons and the doors open at beauty salons after restrictions were eased.

virus diseases

Youngest 'virus death' tests negative

The central Queensland man thought to have been Australia's youngest coronavirus victim has returned a negative test result following his death.

human interest

NSW pubs embrace looser virus restrictions

The first day of loosened COVID-19 restrictions in NSW brought many smiles across both sides of the bar with venues opened for up to 50 patrons.

epidemic and plague

Queensland virus 'victim' tests negative

The Queensland man thought to have been Australia's youngest coronavirus victim has returned a negative test following his death.

news

virus diseases

Virus restrictions eased across NSW

The state has experienced its first day of loosened COVID-19 restrictions as authorities remind the public to remain vigilant.

sport

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

world

virus diseases

Lockdowns ease across Europe and Asia

Authorities in many European and Asian countries have eased coronavirus restrictions while new outbreaks were recorded in South Korea and India.