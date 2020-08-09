Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
New case numbers have risen in France and other European countries after summer breaks. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

The latest coronavirus developments

By AAP

August 9, 2020

2020-08-09 06:28:53

LEBANON

Lebanon’s health ministry is reporting a new daily record of 279 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total 5,951. An additional 70 deaths were confirmed on Friday.

The surge comes three days after Beirut was hit by a massive chemical explosion that killed 154 people, wounded thousands and damaged large parts of the city.

There have been concerns that the crowding at hospitals overwhelmed with the huge casualties from the blast could lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.

Virus cases in Lebanon have been increasing since early July, when the country’s only international airport reopened and a lockdown was eased..

EUROPE

Coronavirus case numbers have ticked up in several cities, after Europeans had some extra freedom with restrictions eased for summer.

*France has counted more than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day total since May. The uptick in cases corresponds with France’s summer holidays and coastal vacations. The French health agency says circulation of the virus is “especially among young adults,” and appealed for respect of safety measures.

* Spain has also had its highest daily increase in coronavirus infections since the country ended a lockdown in June.

*The number of daily new coronavirus cases in Italy has surged, with 552 confirmed infections on Friday. Italy hasn’t seen a such a high daily figure since late May.

*Greek authorities have reported 151 confirmed coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, one of the highest daily numbers since April, but no new deaths.

BRITAIN/IRELAND

*Officials say there were about 3,700 new coronavirus infections a day in England in the week to August 2, down from the previous weekly average of nearly 4,200 a day.

British authorities are extending a ban on different households meeting up to the northwest England city of Prestons where coronavirus infections are increasing.

Britain’s official coronavirus death toll stands at more than 46,000, the highest in Europe and fourth highest in the world.

*Ireland’s prime minister has ordered regional lockdowns in three counties amid a surge of coronavirus cases.

UNITED STATES

* California has surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, making it the US state with the third-highest deaths since the start of the pandemic.

*A 7-year-old boy with COVID-19 has become the youngest known person to die in the US state of Georgia since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.The boy’s death comes amid nationwide debate about the risks that children face for infection or spread of the coronavirus. 

* A Louisiana school district will delay the reopening of its schools by one week after nearly 20 teachers were infected or exposed to the coronavirus and other staff members quit

Latest sport

basketball

Boomers star Simmons to undergo surgery

Ben Simmons is to undergo surgery on his left knee, which is likely to rule him out of Philadelphia 76ers' NBA finals campaign.

rugby league

Panthers on track to join club royalty

Penrith have beaten Canberra 28-12 to match the club's record of eight straight wins, again proving they are the real deal in the NRL in 2020.

rugby league

Panthers on track to join club royalty

Penrith have beaten Canberra 28-12 to match the club's record of eight straight wins, again proving they are the real deal in the NRL in 2020.

rugby league

Panthers on track to join club royalty

Penrith have beaten Canberra 28-12 to match the club's record of eight straight wins, again proving they are the real deal in the NRL in 2020.

rugby union

Waratahs crush Reds in Super Rugby rout

The NSW Waratahs have humbled the Queensland Reds 45-12 to breathe fresh life into their Super Rugby AU campaign.

news

disease

Govt wants more COVID-19 help from states

As Victorian deaths continue to make Australia's coronavirus toll higher, the federal government wants the states to chip in more to protect the economy.

sport

basketball

Boomers star Simmons to undergo surgery

Ben Simmons is to undergo surgery on his left knee, which is likely to rule him out of Philadelphia 76ers' NBA finals campaign.

world

disaster and accident

India plane crash death toll rises to 18

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country's south.