The latest coronavirus developments

LEBANON

Lebanon’s health ministry is reporting a new daily record of 279 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total 5,951. An additional 70 deaths were confirmed on Friday.

The surge comes three days after Beirut was hit by a massive chemical explosion that killed 154 people, wounded thousands and damaged large parts of the city.

There have been concerns that the crowding at hospitals overwhelmed with the huge casualties from the blast could lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.

Virus cases in Lebanon have been increasing since early July, when the country’s only international airport reopened and a lockdown was eased..

EUROPE

Coronavirus case numbers have ticked up in several cities, after Europeans had some extra freedom with restrictions eased for summer.

*France has counted more than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day total since May. The uptick in cases corresponds with France’s summer holidays and coastal vacations. The French health agency says circulation of the virus is “especially among young adults,” and appealed for respect of safety measures.

* Spain has also had its highest daily increase in coronavirus infections since the country ended a lockdown in June.

*The number of daily new coronavirus cases in Italy has surged, with 552 confirmed infections on Friday. Italy hasn’t seen a such a high daily figure since late May.

*Greek authorities have reported 151 confirmed coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, one of the highest daily numbers since April, but no new deaths.

BRITAIN/IRELAND

*Officials say there were about 3,700 new coronavirus infections a day in England in the week to August 2, down from the previous weekly average of nearly 4,200 a day.

British authorities are extending a ban on different households meeting up to the northwest England city of Prestons where coronavirus infections are increasing.

Britain’s official coronavirus death toll stands at more than 46,000, the highest in Europe and fourth highest in the world.

*Ireland’s prime minister has ordered regional lockdowns in three counties amid a surge of coronavirus cases.

UNITED STATES

* California has surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus, making it the US state with the third-highest deaths since the start of the pandemic.

*A 7-year-old boy with COVID-19 has become the youngest known person to die in the US state of Georgia since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.The boy’s death comes amid nationwide debate about the risks that children face for infection or spread of the coronavirus.

* A Louisiana school district will delay the reopening of its schools by one week after nearly 20 teachers were infected or exposed to the coronavirus and other staff members quit