The latest on coronavirus in brief

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The coronavirus outbreak is "getting bigger", the World Health Organiation says. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

The latest on coronavirus in brief

By AAP

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 13:27:15

The latest on the rapid spread of the new coronavirus.

* As of Saturday, there have been over 85,000 cases of the coronavirus globally, the majority in China, according to the WHO. Outside of China, it has spread to 60 countries, with over 6000 cases and 86 deaths.

* Deaths in Iran from coronavirus hit 43, the highest number outside China, and the number of infected people rose to 593, an Iranian health official said on Saturday. He called on people to stay at home.

* In Italy, the number of deaths from the illness rose to 29 and the accumulated total of cases reached 1128, authorities said. Schools and universities will stay closed for a second consecutive week in three northern Italian regions.

* South Korea urged citizens to stay indoors and warned of a “critical moment” in its battle to contain the coronavirus. As of Sunday, it had reported 3,526 cases.

* The United States has had its first fatality and is considering shutting the US-Mexico border to control the spread, President Trump said. It announced new limits on travellers who have visited Iran and recommended against travel to hard-hit areas of Italy and South Korea.

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked the public to co-operate in a “tough battle” to contain the outbreak in coming weeks as the country prepares to hold the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

* Qatar, Ireland and Ecuador reported their first cases of the virus.

* Mainland China, where the virus originated late last year, reported 573 new cases on Saturday, the highest daily increase in a week.

* Factory activity in China contracted at the fastest pace ever in February, highlighting the damage from the outbreak on the world’s second-largest economy.

* Taiwan’s foreign minister accused China of waging cyber war on the island to disrupt its fight against the virus by using fake news.

* The French government put a temporary ban on public gatherings with more than 5000 people. France now has 100 confirmed cases. Of those, two have died.

* The number of people infected in the United Kingdom rose to 23, after three more patients tested positive. Greece confirmed its third case, and Brazil its second.

* A fourth player at Italian third-tier side Pianese tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said. Twenty of the 30 Serie C matches this weekend were postponed and five Serie A games were called off.

* Australia announced its first fatality and said it would deny entry to all foreign nationals travelling from Iran.

* The coronavirus outbreak is “getting bigger”, the World Health Organiation said on Friday after Nigeria confirmed sub-Saharan Africa’s first case.

* Japan’s government plans to create a fund to help companies pay subsidies to workers who need to take days off to look after their children while schools are closed, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Magpies' Brazill adds to AFLW ACL victims

Collingwood AFLW defender and Australian netball star Ash Brazill will spend months out of action after scans confirmed serious damage to her right knee.

swimming

Campbell demands 'tough questions' of FINA

Swimming champion Cate Campbell has backed a review of the sport's world governing body in the wake of Sun Yang's eight-year ban.

rugby league

Mbye in doubt for Tigers season opener

Wests Tigers skipper Moses Mbye is in doubt for round one of the NRL season after suffering an MCL injury that could sideline him for two to three weeks.

Australian rules football

Eagles midfield to be put to the test

West Coast's revamped on-ball division will get some valuable match practice in their final pre-season hit-out against Fremantle on Saturday night.

Australian rules football

Hardwick injury blow for Hawks

A chest muscle injury looks set to sideline Hawthorn defender Blake Hardwick for an extended period.

news

virus diseases

Aust market sheds billions on virus fears

The Australia share market has dropped again and the government is warning more travel bans could be futile as the coronavirus continues to spread.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpies' Brazill adds to AFLW ACL victims

Collingwood AFLW defender and Australian netball star Ash Brazill will spend months out of action after scans confirmed serious damage to her right knee.

world

politics

Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign for US president, a campaign aide for the Democratic contender says.