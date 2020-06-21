The North Face pulls ads from Facebook

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The North Face has joined a campaign to force Facebook to police hateful content or misinformation. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

The North Face pulls ads from Facebook

By AAP

June 21, 2020

2020-06-21 07:42:44

The North Face has become the first high-profile brand to join an advertising boycott of Facebook that cites the platform’s unwillingness to regulate hate speech.

“We’re in,” the outdoor clothing company tweeted on Friday, referring to a campaign launched earlier in the week by a number of civil rights groups, including the Anti-Defamation League and NAACP.

The action, named Stop Hate for Profit, calls on corporations to stop advertising on Facebook for the month of July, charging that the social media giant has failed to combat racist, violent or hateful content and misinformation.

Facebook has come under fire for its hands-off approach to political content, which has seen the social media giant largely exempt politicians’ posts from fact checks.

The criticism has intensified amid recent protests against police brutality and racism in the United States, with the campaign asserting the network “allowed incitement to violence against protesters”.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has come under pressure from the public and his own employees to take action against President Donald Trump’s posts in particular.

Twitter and Snap have toughened their stances against the president’s online statements. 

Twitter recently flagged a post in which Trump said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” for glorifying violence, an action not mirrored by Facebook.

The move by The North Face comes after some smaller companies have pulled out of Facebook advertising in recent weeks.

If more brands follow suit, the Stop Hate for Profit campaign could hit Facebook’s finances. Advertising generates around 98 per cent of the social network’s revenue.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Betts attack 'galvanises' Blues to AFL win

After a week where he was again targeted by racist trolls, Eddie Betts inspired Carlton to their first AFL win in Geelong since 1996.

Australian rules football

Blues hang onto upset Cats in AFL thriller

Carlton are partying like its 1996 after defeating Geelong at Kardinia Park for the first time in 24 years, stunning the Cats by two points on Saturday night.

rugby league

Roosters inflict first NRL defeat on Eels

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco has suffered a worrying concussion in their 24-10 over NRL leaders Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Bombers grounded after positive COVID test

Essendon's AFL match against Melbourne has been postponed after Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

rugby league

Storm wait on Vic Govt relaxing bubble

The NRL will analyse case numbers in Victoria as the league and the state government wait to decide on any easing of the bubble for Melbourne players.

news

virus diseases

SA, WA wary after Victoria's virus spike

South Australia and Western Australia could further delay reopening their borders after Victoria's coronavirus case numbers ballooned to a two-month high.

sport

Australian rules football

Betts attack 'galvanises' Blues to AFL win

After a week where he was again targeted by racist trolls, Eddie Betts inspired Carlton to their first AFL win in Geelong since 1996.

world

imperial and royal matters

Prince William's family birthday photos

To celebrate the 38th birthday of Prince William the royal family has released new pictures of him taken by Kate playing with George, Charlotte and Louis.