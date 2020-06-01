Discover Australian Associated Press

The Star Casino in Sydney will reopen partially later on Monday. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

casino and gambling

The Star reopening, inks NSW tax deal

By AAP

June 1, 2020

2020-06-01 09:38:33

The Star Entertainment Group says it is reopening private gaming rooms and up to 12 food and beverage venues from Monday at its Sydney property, following consultation with the NSW government.

The initial reopening will be limited to up to 500 loyalty club members on an invitation-only basis, while up to 50 seated customers will be allowed at the fine dining restaurants and other food venues at The Star Sydney. 

The company said it will welcome back a material number of employees as the first step in the re-opening, but restrictions mean that business volumes will be significantly below normal levels. 

The Star also said it has entered into a new 20-year agreement on gaming taxes with the NSW government comprising flat rates of tax as a percentage of revenue. 

