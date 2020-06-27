Vic gets legal advice over COVID-19 tests

Victoria is getting legal advice about whether it can force returned travellers to be tested for coronavirus.

The state government confirmed on Saturday it was seeking legal advice if it could make returned travellers in hotel quarantine get tested, a day after it was revealed they don’t have to in Victoria.

“It’s the government’s view that all returned travellers should be tested,” a government spokeswoman said.

“Following yesterday’s decision at National Cabinet, Victoria is getting legal advice to explore all options.”

Victoria’s hotel quarantine program tests travellers on arrival and the 11th day, the government said.

Over the border in NSW, returned international travellers who refuse to have the test on day 10 must stay an extra 10 days in quarantine.

NSW has a two per cent test refusal rate, authorities said on Saturday.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it was important to test and trace as many people as possible to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It is very important that people do put themselves forward to have these test because ultimately if someone gets coronavirus they are endangering the lives others across the community,” he told reporters in Melbourne on Saturday.

Concerns erupted after Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen revealed on Friday about 30 per cent of travellers refuse to be tested during their 14-day quarantine.

“We’re getting about 70 per cent of people uptake tests,” she said.

National Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said people in hotel quarantine needed to be tested at the start and end of their stint, and states had powers to make it happen.

Victoria recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the state racked up a 10th day of new cases in the double digits.

That is in stark contrast to the low numbers being recorded across the rest of the country.

Of the state’s 1947 total cases, 183 are active including six people in hospital.

Victoria has ramped up testing with its focus on 10 suburbs with high community transmission – Keilor Downs, Broadmeadows, Maidstone, Albanvale, Sunshine West, Hallam, Brunswick West, Fawkner, Reservoir and Pakenham.

More than 736,000 total tests had been done to date on Friday.

Meanwhile, almost 5000 thermometers are being shipped to Victorian vacation spots as the state enters the school holidays.

Some of the 200 specialist medical and support personnel from the Australian Defence Force are understood to have arrived in Victoria to help with the state’s coronavirus woes.

More than 1700 people have recovered from the virus in Victoria while 20 have died.