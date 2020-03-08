Third Aust coronavirus death confirmed

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The number of coronavirus cases across the country has exceeded 70, with warnings of more to come. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

Third Aust coronavirus death confirmed

By AAP

March 8, 2020

2020-03-08 10:31:09

A NSW man in his 80s has died after contracting coronavirus in his Sydney aged care home, taking the nationwide death toll to three.

The 82-year-old was on Wednesday confirmed to have COVID-19 after he picked up the virus from an infected aged care worker in her 50s at BaptistCare’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Macquarie Park.

He died overnight in hospital, chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

The man’s death follows that of a 95-year-old woman and fellow Dorothy Henderson Lodge resident and a 78-year-old man in Perth.

More than 70 Australians have tested positive to the coronavirus, with figures expected to continue climbing across the country. 

An extra 260,000 masks will be immediately released from the federal stockpile to primary health networks, deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said.

“We realised that personal protective equipment for our healthcare workforce and our aged care workforce is absolutely fundamental. We need to make sure that they are kept safe,” Professor Kelly said on Saturday.

NSW Health confirmed two new coronavirus cases overnight – a Ryde Hospital health care worker in her 30s and a woman in her 50s.

The health care worker had been in contact with an infected person from the Macquarie Park aged care facility, while the means by which the woman in her 50s caught coronavirus remains undisclosed.

New cases were on Saturday also announced in Victoria and Tasmania.

The latest Victorian case was a doctor who treated 70 patients at The Toorak Clinic in Melbourne’s southeast during the week. The doctor and his patients, along with staff, are now required to self-isolate.

Two patients he visited in a Malvern nursing home are also in isolation.

Meanwhile, four more Australians have been caught up in another cruise ship coronavirus emergency off the coast of California.

The government is reportedly finalising a $5 billion stimulus package amid the outbreak including reducing deeming rates for pensioners, providing local councils with funding and expanding business instant asset write-offs.

Latest news

politics

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

health

Third Aust coronavirus death confirmed

A man in his 80s has died in NSW after contracting COVID-19, health authorities have confirmed, taking the nationwide toll to three.

health

Coronavirus keeps spreading in Australia

About 70 patients treated by a Victorian doctor who contracted coronavirus will be required to self-isolate as the states fight to stop COVID-19's spread.

health

NSW student, aged care staff have COVID-19

A year 11 student and another two aged care workers are the latest cases of COVID-19 in NSW as the number of cases hits 28 and the premier sounded a warning.

virus diseases

Virus could cost taxpayers $1 billion

The federal government estimates the coronavirus outbreak could result in a $1 billion health bill, but has promised more help for the states.

news

politics

Govt prepares $5b stimulus package: report

The federal government is reportedly set to finalise this weekend the details of a economic stimulus package which could be worth up to $5 billion.

sport

sport

Virus causes more sport havoc worldwide

The coronavirus outbreak has brought more disruption to the sporting world with Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne taking precautions in South Africa.

world

election

Democrat rivals Sanders, Biden up attacks

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are working hard to win over voters in six states that will vote on the Democratic candidate in November's presidential election.