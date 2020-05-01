Thirteenth virus death at NSW aged home

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Anglicare says it's deeply saddened by a 13th death from COVID-19 at the Newmarch House aged home. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

health

Thirteenth virus death at NSW aged home

By Jodie Stephens and Dominica Sanda

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 09:50:06

A 13th resident of the Newmarch House aged care home in western Sydney has died after becoming infected with COVID-19.

Anglicare Sydney released a statement on Friday saying it was deeply saddened by the death of a 74-year-old male resident on Thursday afternoon, and extended its deepest sympathies to his family.

It is the 43rd coronavirus death in NSW, taking the national toll to 93.

“The coronavirus has had a devastating impact on all our residents and families as well as our staff over the last three weeks”, the statement said. 

On Thursday, another three Newmarch House residents were identified as positive for coronavirus.

Nearly 60 people – 22 staff and 37 residents – at the nursing home near Penrith have tested positive to COVID-19 since the outbreak on April 11.

Anglicare said the latest cases came despite “having strict procedures and enforced infection control practices in place”. 

“These new cases may reflect historical transmissions and reflect the rigorous and ongoing testing at Newmarch House. We will be investigating further how this has occurred,” the facility said in a statement.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said another infection control review will be completed at the facility and authorities will go through the details of the three new confirmed infections.

She said the three residents had minimal to no symptoms.

“It’s a question of whether it will be the staff that have infected the patients or whether there’s something else that we’re missing,” Dr Chant told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

“It’s always important to go into investigations with an open mind so you don’t miss anything.”

Newmarch House has been criticised by relatives of those living in the home over a lack of communication from the facility.

In an attempt to improve communications, the nursing home has started window visits, where family members can visit the facility and talk with their relatives through a window.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday acknowledged there has been some improvement in the way the facility has been communicating with family members.

“We’ve called for that because what’s happening there is not acceptable,” she told ABC News.

The premier says aged care operators need to “better manage themselves” to ensure family members of residents can visit.

“Relatives should not be prevented from visiting their loved ones,” she said.

“We know until there is a cure, all of us have to change the way we live and the most vulnerable shouldn’t be excluded from seeing their relatives for a prolonged period of time.”

She later said she “warmly and loudly” welcomed the national cabinet considering a national code of conduct for aged care facilities.

“It’s very apparent that different aged care operators are applying different standards,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Latest news

virus diseases

Nine virus cases as NSW restrictions eased

NSW has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases, with at least four of these new cases transmitted locally, as COVID-19 restrictions are eased across the state.

health

Thirteenth virus death at NSW aged home

A western Sydney aged care home at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak has reported a 13th death, with health officials investigating the source of infections.

politics

Leaders look to virus testing, sport rules

Federal and state leaders will discuss an expanded testing regime and the guidelines for the return of sport at a national cabinet meeting.

crime, law and justice

Dedicated mum and officer farewelled

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, who was killed alongside three colleagues in a crash on a Melbourne freeway, has been farewelled at a private funeral.

politics

Virus rules in focus as NT, ACT chalk wins

The Northern Territory's decision to lift coronavirus restrictions could give other Australians an insight into what activities may return first.

news

virus diseases

Nine virus cases as NSW restrictions eased

NSW has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases, with at least four of these new cases transmitted locally, as COVID-19 restrictions are eased across the state.

sport

rugby league

RLPA deny player revolt over NRL pay

The Rugby League Players Association has denied there is a pay dispute with the NRL, saying there is no revolt on the cards as broadcast negotiations continue.

world

virus diseases

Virus-hit economies enter into epic slide

Economic data has revealed the extent of the damage caused by the coronavirus and the restrictions put in place to fight the pandemic.