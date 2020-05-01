Thirteenth virus death at NSW aged home

A 13th resident of the Newmarch House aged care home in western Sydney has died after becoming infected with COVID-19.

Anglicare Sydney released a statement on Friday saying it was deeply saddened by the death of a 74-year-old male resident on Thursday afternoon, and extended its deepest sympathies to his family.

It is the 43rd coronavirus death in NSW, taking the national toll to 93.

“The coronavirus has had a devastating impact on all our residents and families as well as our staff over the last three weeks”, the statement said.

On Thursday, another three Newmarch House residents were identified as positive for coronavirus.

Nearly 60 people – 22 staff and 37 residents – at the nursing home near Penrith have tested positive to COVID-19 since the outbreak on April 11.

Anglicare said the latest cases came despite “having strict procedures and enforced infection control practices in place”.

“These new cases may reflect historical transmissions and reflect the rigorous and ongoing testing at Newmarch House. We will be investigating further how this has occurred,” the facility said in a statement.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said another infection control review will be completed at the facility and authorities will go through the details of the three new confirmed infections.

She said the three residents had minimal to no symptoms.

“It’s a question of whether it will be the staff that have infected the patients or whether there’s something else that we’re missing,” Dr Chant told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

“It’s always important to go into investigations with an open mind so you don’t miss anything.”

Newmarch House has been criticised by relatives of those living in the home over a lack of communication from the facility.

In an attempt to improve communications, the nursing home has started window visits, where family members can visit the facility and talk with their relatives through a window.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday acknowledged there has been some improvement in the way the facility has been communicating with family members.

“We’ve called for that because what’s happening there is not acceptable,” she told ABC News.

The premier says aged care operators need to “better manage themselves” to ensure family members of residents can visit.

“Relatives should not be prevented from visiting their loved ones,” she said.

“We know until there is a cure, all of us have to change the way we live and the most vulnerable shouldn’t be excluded from seeing their relatives for a prolonged period of time.”

She later said she “warmly and loudly” welcomed the national cabinet considering a national code of conduct for aged care facilities.

“It’s very apparent that different aged care operators are applying different standards,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.