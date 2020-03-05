Thompson first-up for Aust in Davis Cup

Jordan Thompson knows he’ll get goosebumps when leading Australia’s charge against Brazil in the Davis Cup tie starting on Friday.

And Thompson knows he’ll have to strike a balance as the first Australian on court at Adelaide’s Memorial Drive.

“You don’t want to be too pumped up but also you don’t want to try and downplay it either,” Thompson told reporters on Thursday.

“So you need to get that balance right. It’s tough.

“But when you go out there for your country it gives you goosebumps and playing first match, I think that will be good for me to hear the anthem playing.

“I will be in the right frame of mind.”

With Australia’s top-ranked duo Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios sidelined by injury, world No.63 Thompson opens the tie against Brazil’s world No.82 Thiago Monteiro.

Australia’s world No.43 John Millman then meets Brazil’s rising star Thiago Seyboth Wild, who captured his first ATP title last week at the Chile Open in Santiago.

“Whenever you play against someone who has got winning form, it’s good form,” Millman said of his 19-year-old opponent.

“He looks very confident. He’s obviously enormously talented and we are going to see a lot of his name I imagine, that’s pretty obvious.

“And he’s going to be raring to go, it’s his first Davis Cup tie where he’s playing.

“I remember what that feeling is like, it’s indescribable when you walk out on court and the national anthem is being played, it’s really special.

“He will be feeling those emotions too … but to be able to do in front of a home crowd is something I am really looking forward to.”

Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt has teamed James Duckworth with John Peers for Saturday’s doubles match against Marcelo Demoliner and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, before the reverse singles.

“I feel really confident going out there with the work these guys have put in over the last seven or eight days,” Hewitt said.

“All the guys are hitting the ball as well as we could have hoped for. We have got them peaking at the right time.”

The winner of the tie will advance to the cup finals in Spain in November.