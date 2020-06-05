Thousands going to Qld Black Lives rally

Thousands of people are planning to join global Black Lives Matter protests by marching through Brisbane despite limits on large public gatherings.

Police and the Queensland premier would prefer people show their support online but will not stop the march against First Nations deaths in custody, and violence and systemic racism towards black people.

The march is due to begin at King George Square at 1pm on Saturday and wind through the city to Musgrave Park.

The death of African American man George Floyd during an arrest has sparked global protests highlighting and calling for an end to violence against black people and racism.

Police in New South Wales are taking legal action to stop a protest in Sydney after the premier said it was impossible to guarantee it would be safe due to the coronavirus.

In Victoria, protest organisers of Melbourne’s Stop Black Deaths in Custody protest will be issued COVID-19 fines if more than 20 people show up.

But Queensland Assistant Police Commissioner Brian Codd has simply said Brisbane protesters should practice good hygiene, stay in household or small groups, and keep their distance from others.

“It just isn’t practical in many respects, if I take a pragmatic perspective, to suggest we’re going to go through and issue offence notices to thousands of people,” he said on Friday.

Organisers had gone to great lengths to work with police and take on their advice around reducing health risks posed by the disease.

Strict limits on gatherings remain in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with a public health directive stating outdoor events must not involve more than 20 people.

However, to the thousands expected to hit the streets, the premier says they should space themselves out.

“If you do go, we are asking people to be very mindful of social distancing and stay in family groups,” Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

She pointed to her government’s efforts towards reconciliation with First Nations people and righting past injustices.

“We have acknowledged the stolen wages and we have faced some of the injustices of the past,” she added.

“We have worked collectively together to empower people, and we respect equality.

“So I hope that all Queenslanders, especially tomorrow … are respectful.”

Protesters will march through the city to Musgrave Park to remember Mr Floyd, and alleged police brutality and oppression here in Australia.

“There have been more than 400 First Nations people murdered in custody since the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody handed down its final report in 1997,” the organisers say on Facebook.

“We see the government and police investigating police, and then the police are never held accountable for their crimes.”

The Facebook event page tells people to “wear a face mask and other PPE, use hand sanitiser, stay home if you are sick or at a high-risk status for infection”.

It says marshals will be present to remind people to exercise social distancing.

Legal observers will also be there to watch any interactions with the police. Attendees are being encouraged to film such encounters.