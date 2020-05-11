Thousands protest German lockdown measures

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A woman with a "Love is the answer" sign is among thousands to protest restrictions in Germany. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Thousands protest German lockdown measures

By AAP

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 05:40:11

Thousands of people have demonstrated in German cities against the restrictions on public life put in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

One of the biggest protests was in the southwestern city of Stuttgart, with smaller rallies held in Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt.

In Stuttgart, several thousand people marched through the Cannstatter Wasen, a large festival area on the banks of the Neckar river.

A Stuttgart police spokesperson said that the march had become quite crowded but that protective measures had largely been observed by participants.

The police did not provide an estimate of the number of people in attendance. Authorities had set the maximum number at 10,000.

In Berlin on Saturday, police detained about 30 people for non-compliance with social distancing and hygiene rules in front of the Reichstag parliament building.

Despite announcements over loudspeakers, the minimum distance had not always been maintained, police in the German capital said.

A few kilometres away, several hundred people gathered at Alexanderplatz, a normally busy transport hub, for a previously unannounced gathering.

Currently only meetings with up to 50 participants are allowed at any fixed location in Berlin. At one point, police in riot gear used pepper spray on the protesters to break up the crowd.

Elsewhere, on Munich’s Marienplatz central plaza, about 3000 people demonstrated against the pandemic regulations.

The demonstration had been registered, but only for 80 participants, a police spokesperson said. For “reasons of proportionality,” the demonstration was allowed to continue, the spokesperson said, adding everyone had behaved peacefully.

More than 500 demonstrators protested in Germany’s financial hub, Frankfurt. They marched through the city centre with banners and shouted “Join in” and “Resist”.

According to the police, this was an unannounced rally and, in some instances the minimum distance of 1.5 metres had not been followed. The police did not break up the demonstration, however.

Latest sport

rugby league

V'landys dismisses rule-change rhetoric

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys dismisses as "alarmist rhetoric" complaints that proposed NRL rule changes will impact the integrity of the competition.

rugby league

NRL set to clear major hurdles: V'landys

ARLC chairman Pete V'landys hopes to clear major hurdles this week for the competition to restart on May 28.

Australian rules football

WA border restrictions present AFL hurdle

The AFL season could resume as early as June 11 but will have to operate around Western Australia's hard border controls.

rugby union

Super Rugby clubs happy with Clarke move

Rob Clarke's appointment as interim boss at Rugby Australia is winning applause from Super Rugby clubs who are desperate for a clear path forward.

rugby league

Miffed NRL refs not ruling out strike

NRL referees have not ruled out striking over a proposed reduction in the number of officials on the field when the season resumes later this month.

news

politics

Virus revealed risks of Australian economy

Labor leader Anthony Albanese will use a major speech to the caucus to outline how Australia should rebuild its economy after the coronavirus crisis passes.

sport

rugby league

V'landys dismisses rule-change rhetoric

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys dismisses as "alarmist rhetoric" complaints that proposed NRL rule changes will impact the integrity of the competition.

world

politics

China refutes 24 'lies' by US politicians

China has issued a lengthy rebuttal of 24 "lies" by US politicians, including suggesting the coronavirus may not have originated in Wuhan, and its actions.