Tens of thousands are expected to rally in Washington DC against black deaths in custody. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

demonstration

Thousands take to Washington streets

By Nandita Bose and Lucas Jackson

June 7, 2020

2020-06-07 04:50:07

Thousands of protesters have marched in Washington as rallies across the US to protest the killing of an African-American man in Minneapolis police custody enter a 12th day.

Some activists have called on social media for a million people to attend Saturday’s rally in the US capital. Local media has predicted tens of thousands will attend.

On the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, 27-year-old construction worker Delonno Carroll said he had come out to demonstrate because he “simply cannot” sit and watch from home.

“Our voices need to be heard,” Carroll said. 

“No longer can we have a man call out for his mom on the streets and have to go through what George Floyd did.”

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. 

The killing has triggered protests against racism and police brutality in cities and smaller communities nationwide, as well as demonstrations by supporters around the world.

Six buses unloaded several hundred uniformed military personnel, most wearing body armour and carrying shields, at the White House grounds early on Saturday. 

Military Humvees were parked on tree-lined city streets.

Police – who drew criticism for firing smoke grenades and chemical irritant “pepper balls” before charging into peaceful protesters near the White House on Tuesday – were out in smaller numbers around the marchers on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were generally in a more relaxed posture, wearing patrol uniforms rather than body armour and helmets.

By noon about 3000 demonstrators had gathered at the Lincoln Memorial and about the same number were near the White House, DC police reported. 

Another group of protesters was in front of the US Capitol.

Some passing motorists honked their horns in support, and some city residents came out on the street to hand out water and snacks to offer protesters relief from the sweltering heat.

Hundreds of demonstrators who marched past the George Washington University Hospital chanted “Hands up, Don’t shoot!”, “We March for hope, not for hate,” and “I can’t breathe!”

That last chant echoed protests from New York in 2014, when Eric Garner died in police custody after an officer used a banned chokehold on him. 

Garner and Floyd are part of a long line of African-American men and women killed by white officers.

Footage of Floyd’s death recorded by an onlooker showed the man repeatedly pleading for his life and telling the officers he could not breathe, before he went silent.

A second memorial service was held for Floyd on Saturday in North Carolina, where he was born. 

Hundreds lined up at a church in Raeford to pay their respects during a public viewing, and a private service for the family was scheduled for later in the day.

Thousands took to the streets across Europe and Australia, as did hundreds in Tokyo and Seoul, in support of US protests against police brutality.

Marches and rallies took place on Friday in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Miami, New York and Denver, among other places. 

