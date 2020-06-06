Thousands turn out in Aust day of protest

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Protesters were hit with pepper spray during a clash with police inside Sydney's Central Station. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Thousands turn out in Aust day of protest

By Heather McNab

June 6, 2020

2020-06-06 22:00:04

Tens of thousands of people have rallied across Australia in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest Aboriginal deaths in custody, defying calls from health officials and the prime minister to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Large protests swept Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide and some regional towns on Saturday in solidarity with the BLM movement and African-American George Floyd, who died while he was being arrested in Minneapolis.

The Australian protests also showed support for the Aboriginal community and highlighted the high levels of indigenous incarceration and deaths in custody.

Thousands of people, many wearing masks, were already gathered in front of Sydney’s Town Hall on Saturday when the NSW Court of Appeal declared the Stop All Black Deaths in Custody rally an authorised public assembly.

The decision, overturning a Supreme Court ruling on Friday night, gave protesters immunity from arrest for blocking roads along the planned route from Town Hall to Belmore Park.

About 5000 people were originally expected to rally in honour of Mr Floyd and Australian man David Dungay Jr, but NSW Police say 20,000 protesters turned out in Sydney.

Some held signs saying “Police the police” and “Same s*** different soil” as the crowd chanted “I can’t breathe”, the final words uttered repeatedly by Mr Floyd and Mr Dungay.

“They held my son down for 10 minutes,” Leetona Dungay said of her son’s death in Long Bay jail in 2015.

Following the march, protesters clashed with police at Central Station.

A short scuffle broke out between officers and protesters as police tried to move forward in an underground section of the station.

At least two officers used pepper spray, with up to 30 people in the firing line.

NSW Police made just three arrests in Sydney, which Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said was a “really positive result”.

Meanwhile, police will fine Melbourne rally organisers $1652 each for breaching the directions of the chief health officer.

Victoria Police had earlier warned the Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance they could face fines if they went ahead with the rally and on Saturday evening followed through on their warning.

Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius noted that although the meeting was unlawful, police were generally pleased with public behaviour.

“As of 5pm, there were no arrests made during the protest and we are not aware of any acts of violence or property damage,” he said.

Thousands of people also flocked to inner-city Brisbane with crowds spilling from King George Square to neighbouring blocks.

People packed stairwells and balconies to get a view while others brandished signs calling for reform in Queensland and across the world.

Speakers, including elders, traditional owners and African Australians, detailed police brutality against members of their own families and the racism they had experienced.

“We rise together and we speak in one voice against racism … and legislation that takes away our freedom in this country … our right to have a voice, our right to be free,” Wangan and Jagalingou man Adrian Burragubba said.

In South Australia, more than 5000 people packed Adelaide’s Victoria Square.

Speaker Jack Buckskin, a Kaurna and Narungga man, welcomed the large turnout, telling the gathering whether Aboriginal or non-Aboriginal, they were all part of the same society.

“This is about us coming together as people,” he said.

There was a large police presence at the rally and march through the city but Commissioner Grant Stevens had on Friday given it an exemption from COVID-19 restrictions.

Hundreds had also registered their interest in attending a candlelight vigil on the lawns of Parliament House in Hobart.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy earlier said that while people had the right to protest, mass gatherings were dangerous in the midst of a pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison had also urged Australians not to attend protests.

Latest news

politics

20,000 Sydneysiders rally for black lives

At least 20,000 people have rallied in Sydney for Aboriginal rights after an appeal court's last-minute decision authorised the public gathering.

epidemic and plague

Thousands turn out in Aust day of protest

Tens of thousands of people have rallied across Australia in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest Aboriginal deaths in custody.

health

Thousands demand justice at Brisbane rally

Protesters have marched in Brisbane to call for justice for First Nations people who have died in custody and an end to racism towards black people.

politics

Sydney rally organiser lodges appeal: MP

The organisers of a Sydney rally inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement have lodged an urgent appeal against the Supreme court's refusal to authorise it.

politics

Protest could trigger health 'catastrophe'

The chief medical officer says it would be catastrophic if the coronavirus infected indigenous communities, as Australians hold Black Lives Matter rallies.

news

politics

20,000 Sydneysiders rally for black lives

At least 20,000 people have rallied in Sydney for Aboriginal rights after an appeal court's last-minute decision authorised the public gathering.

sport

rugby league

NRL admit Manly were dudded by wrong call

Parramatta have beaten Manly 19-16 in a controversial match at Bankwest Stadium, with the Sea Eagles wrongly denied a last-minute try by a forward pass call.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Washington prepares for major protest

Washington DC police are preparing for one of the largest rallies the city has ever seen as protests sparked by George Floyd's death enter a 12th day.