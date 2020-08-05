Threatened species at risk by urban sprawl

There are concerns habitat destruction in urban areas across Australia is fast-tracking the extinction of dozens of threatened species with clearing found to be worst in Queensland.

An Australian Conservation Foundation report found about 25 per cent of the nation’s threatened plants and 46 per cent of threatened animals are found in cities.

However, at least 20,000 hectares of urban habitat for these species has been destroyed in the past 17 years.

The report, released on Wednesday, suggests 80 threatened species live in Sydney, 46 in Melbourne, 39 in the Gold Coast-Tweed Heads area, 39 on the NSW Central Coast, and 35 in Perth.

While many also have a habitat outside these cities and towns, for 39 threatened species these urban areas are the last remaining places they exist.

“We know really clearly that Australians love nature, but very few Australians would realise how many threatened species live in nearby parks and bushlands,” ACF nature campaigner Jess Abrahams told AAP.

“Our cities and towns are biologically incredibly rich, despite that the habit these species need to survive is literally being bulldozed.”

The report found more urban habitat for threatened species was destroyed in Queensland than any other state with 64 per cent cleared.

This was followed by NSW and the ACT with 20 per cent of habitat destroyed.

Brisbane was listed as the city with the highest rate of threatened species habitat destruction with 6162 hectares cleared.

The five species most affected by land clearing are the red goshawk, the grey-headed flying fox, the koala, the Australasian bittern, and the critically endangered regent honeyeater.

Mr Abrahams said Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, which is currently under review, had failed to protect habitats.

He warns there will be more extinctions if the laws aren’t strengthened and if a more biodiversity sensitive approach isn’t taken.

“We will certainly see the extinction of more species in the near future,” he said.

“We have a fantastic opportunity to right the wrongs of the past.”

Professor Sarah Bekessy noted having nature around where people live is good for mental and physical health and also reduces the risk of climate change impacts.

She argues the current planning approach identifies nature as a problem when it should be looked at as an asset.

The RMIT’s Centre for Urban Research professor said biodiversity sensitive urban design and changes to environmental laws were needed.

“It is a change but it’s not inconceivable,” she told AAP.

“It’s about recognising that we need to retain biodiversity in the city, not just offset outside the city, and really careful designs.”