Three A-League clubs stuck in Victoria

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City are two of the three Victorian A-League teams to be relocated. Image by George Salpigtidis/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Three A-League clubs stuck in Victoria

By Anna Harrington

July 7, 2020

2020-07-07 10:18:30

The remainder of the A-League season is at the whim of the NSW government after Victoria’s three top-flight teams failed to make it across the border on Monday night.

The FFA will seek an exemption from the NSW government for players and staff after Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Western United did not leave Victoria before the midnight Monday deadline for Melbourne residents.

The three A-League clubs scrambled on Monday night, getting players and staff to the airport in a bid to fly to Canberra.

They boarded the plane, only for the flight to be cancelled due to poor visibility at Canberra Airport, leaving them stranded on the tarmac.

Western United captain Alessandro Diamanti recorded the eventful night on his Instagram page – including footage of teammate Andrew Durante loading bags into a car and of players and staff sitting on the plane.

The three clubs had originally planned to fly out on a charter plane on Tuesday – before the full Victoria-NSW border closure from midnight Tuesday.

Victory and United are due to restart the A-League season on July 16, with United then scheduled to play City on July 20.

“As a result, we will now begin the process to seek exemptions from the NSW Government to allow the teams to enter NSW for them to continue their season,” A-League boss Greg O’Rourke said.

“If we find it necessary to revise the match schedule we will do so accordingly and will announce once confirmed, however at this time the schedule remains the same.”

Other professional football codes had made earlier moves to get their teams out of Victoria amid the state’s coronavirus spike.

The 10 AFL clubs departed for NSW and Queensland across Sunday and Monday, the NRL’s Melbourne Storm have been out of Victoria for almost two weeks and Super Rugby’s Melbourne Rebels moved to Canberra on June 26.

