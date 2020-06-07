Three dead after Victorian house fire

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Three people died in a holiday house fire in regional Victoria. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

fire

Three dead after Victorian house fire

By Christine McGinn

June 7, 2020

2020-06-07 16:07:56

A six-year-old boy is among three people dead after a fire razed a holiday home in regional Victoria.

The child and a 33-year-old man died at the Cunninghams Road in Tyaak property, after fire engulfed the house about 11.40pm on Saturday.

A 34-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died, police said on Sunday.

Police believe 13 people were staying at the holiday property for the long weekend and a number of people were taken to hospital with injuries.

Three adults went to hospital in a serious condition and one was in a stable condition, Ambulance Victoria said.

Four children were also taken to hospital with serious conditions.

It is understood some other people were assessed at the scene.

Seymour Sergeant Daniel Raynor says the Arson and Explosives Squad is investigating the cause of the deadly blaze.

“Detectives are still speaking to those family members (in hospital) to try to ascertain the exact occurrences,” he told reporters in Tyaak.

“Obviously given the extremely tragic circumstances and the situation that we now have, those conversations and those investigations, I dare say, will be ongoing for some time.”

Firefighters took an hour and a half to bring the blaze under control.

Latest news

virus diseases

Few new virus cases, worries over protests

There have just a handful of new COVID-19 cases reported, but heath authorities are worried what impact Saturday's rallies will have on containing the virus.

rescue

Great white shark kills Queensland surfer

A 60-year-old Queenslander has died after being bitten by a great white shark while surfing off the northern NSW coast.

fire

Three dead after Victorian house fire

Three people, including a child, are dead after a holiday house fire in regional Victoria also left a number of others injured.

transport accident

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

demonstration

Police defend spray use after Sydney rally

NSW Police say Saturday's Black Lives Matter protest in Sydney was largely peaceful but are disappointed in people who acted "aggressively" after the rally.

news

virus diseases

Few new virus cases, worries over protests

There have just a handful of new COVID-19 cases reported, but heath authorities are worried what impact Saturday's rallies will have on containing the virus.

sport

boxing

Conor McGregor announces UFC retirement

One of the best-known UFC fighters, Conor McGregor has tweeted that he is retiring from the sport.

world

health

Global coronavirus cases nearing 7 million

The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus is approaching 400,000 as nearly seven million people have been diagnosed with the disease.