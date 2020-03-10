Discover Australian Associated Press

Three more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Victoria and a school has been forced to close. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic school shuts amid coronavirus fears

By Benita Kolovos and Marnie Banger

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 21:51:32

An elite private school in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs will be the first in Victoria to shut its doors over the coronavirus.

Carey Baptist Grammar School in Kew will be closed to staff and students on Tuesday after an adult member of its community developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our community is our first priority,” principal Jonathan Walter wrote in an email sent to parents on Monday night and seen by AAP. 

“Carey has been in contact with both the Department of Health and the Department of Education to ensure we have the latest information and advice.

“Based on this advice, Carey has made the decision to close the whole school for the day on Tuesday, March 10 while we assess the situation.” 

The person had been in direct contact with someone confirmed as having the coronavirus and is being tested, Mr Walter said. 

Carey Grammar is the fourth school in the country to shut down because of the widening coronavirus crisis; the other three are in NSW.

The closure comes as three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state, taking the total to 15 and prompting a special meeting of cabinet ministers.

Authorities confirmed on Monday that two of the most recent COVID-19 cases are returned travellers from the United States while another came from Iran.

Premier Daniel Andrews’ security and emergency management cabinet committee will meet on Tuesday morning to discuss the state’s coronavirus preparations.

Victoria has not yet had a coronavirus case transmitted locally, but Health Minister Jenny Mikakos expects that will happen.

The most serious of the latest cases is a woman in her 50s who returned from Tehran via Kuala Lumpar on ‪flight MH0149‬, arriving on Friday.

She became unwell in Tehran on February 18 with a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

She’s now is isolation in hospital and being treated for pneumonia. 

A man and woman who travelled separately from the US are recovering in home isolation.

The man in his 50s was on flight ‪UA60‬ on February 29 and has a very mild illness.

Before he was diagnosed, he visited Wine by Sam at Seymour on March 3 for a tour and lunch, then attended Cinema Nova at Carlton ‪on Thursday from 7.30pm to 10.30pm‬ for a private screening of The Amber Light.

The second traveller from America is a woman in her 20s who arrived from Colorado on ‪flight QF94‬ from Los Angeles to Melbourne on Friday.

Victoria’s chief health officer Dr Brett Sutton says despite the new cases, it was still safe to hold major events, including this weekend’s Formula One Grand Prix.

The cases come after general practitioner Chris Higgins became the 11th Victorian to test positive but after he had treated more than 70 patients while having what he thought was a mild cold.

Ms Mikakos said on Saturday she was flabbergasted the doctor continued to treat patients.

Her comments caused the Australian Medical Association and Dr Higgins to demand an apology, given he followed official clinical guidelines for the virus.

The minister says she “won’t make any apology for putting the public health of Victorians first”.

But she said medical professions can rest assured she “absolutely” has their backs.

Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien said Ms Mikakos stuffed up and lost the confidence of the medical profession when the state needs them more than ever.

