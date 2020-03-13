Discover Australian Associated Press

A man infected with coronavirus attended the Women's T20 final at the MCG. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus risk at T20 final, Vic music fest

By AAP

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 18:03:49

The near-capacity women’s T20 World Cup final and the Golden Plains music festival have emerged as Victorian events that risk spreading coronavirus.

The state has recorded six new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, all men aged between 30 and 70, bringing the total number of cases in Victoria to 27. 

One of the men attended Sunday’s MCG final, watching the game from level two of the members stand while infected, the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed.

More than 86,000 fans attended the final.

It was also confirmed on Thursday that a person infected with the virus attended Golden Plains at Meredith, west of Melbourne on March 7-9.

There is also uncertainty around the Australian Grand Prix this weekend at Albert Park, with six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton saying it is shocking it will go ahead.

Eight team staff at the event are being tested for the virus, but there are no plans to cancel the event.

“The advice is if people are unwell they should not be going to work or events, whether it’s F1 or a wedding – they should be self-isolating and staying home and potentially be tested,” Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said.

“As we go about our daily lives of course there is a risk, we can’t say there’s not.”

Meanwhile, Victoria’s La Trobe University will remain open after confirming a student of its suburban Bundoora campus had contracted COVID-19.

Following advice from the health department, it said teaching, research and administrative activities would continue.

The student attended classes in the past week and La Trobe said all staff and fellow students who had come into contact had been identified and asked to self-isolate.

“The limited number of areas the student visited last week have been deep-cleaned,” the university said.

On Wednesday, Victoria’s state control centre started coordinating government agencies grappling with the virus outbreak, which has been categorised as a class two emergency.

Class one emergencies include natural disasters like bushfires and floods, while class two includes extreme heat and energy issues.

