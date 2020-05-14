Three more European leagues set to restart

Portugal’s top-flight soccer division will restart on June 4 after being halted since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government had initially given May 30 as the date for action to resume but the the league’s organising body said in a statement on Tuesday that the first match would take place on June 4.

This would be in order to allow enough time for stadiums to be inspected and for all players to undergo tests for the virus, it said.

Porto led the standings by one point over champions Benfica when the season was indefinitely postponed, with 10 games remaining.

The Portuguese top division joins leagues in a number of European countries including the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany in announcing the return of soccer after their seasons were halted in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

France’s Ligue 1 and the Dutch Eredivisie, however, have been terminated by their respective governments.

The Austrian Bundesliga was given the green light to restart by the country’s government earlier on Tuesday.

Teams had returned to training from April 20 but there was an impasse after the government said entire squads would have to be quarantined for 14 days if a player tested positive.

But after negotiations it was agreed that only the infected player should be isolated and the rest of the squad could continue training provided they returned negative results.

Full team training can begin from May 15, the Bundesliga said in a statement on Tuesday, with all matches to be played without spectators.

The Czech Republic has approved a proposal to restart its top two divisions this month.

The leagues had already agreed a plan for resuming play, but clubs had to give it the green light because the competitions are now set to run until July.

Six rounds of games in the regular season and the playoffs remain in the first division, which is now scheduled to be completed by July 15. All games will be without spectators, it was announced on Tuesday.